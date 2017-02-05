2017 Skoda Octavia UK pricing announced

Not long after it introduced the new and revised version of the Octavia, Skoda also announced the pricing for the UK market. The most popular Skoda ever built is available starting January 25 with prices starting from £17,055.





The 2017 Octavia is distinguished by a new front and rear design, featuring revised front end that incorporates full LED headlight technology for the first time (standard on SE L, Laurin & Klement, Scout and vRS models).





The UK range features six engines, two body styles (Hatch and Estate) and seven familiar trim levels, including Scout and vRS. The range structure remains familiar with S, SE, SE Technology, SE L and Laurin & Klement. Order books for Scout and vRS models will open later.





The new model also introduces a host of new technologies. These include fully updated infotainment systems featuring capacitive all­glass displays measuring up to 9.2 inches. The range­topping Columbus system (standard on Laurin & Klement, optional on other models) also integrates a WLAN hotspot (for connection to a smartphone) and the option of a SIM module to allow the car to be independently connected to the Internet.





The interior also features a host of new Simply Clever features, including a heated steering wheel (standard on Laurin & Klement, optional on other models), ambient lighting with 10 colour choices (standard on Laurin & Klement and vRS, optional on other models) and a customisable key that allows multiple users to save their own vehicle settings.





In standard, all new Octavia's feature alloy wheels, touchscreen infotainment systems, SmartLink+ ensuring that Apple CarPlayT and Android AutoTM connectivity is now standard across the model range, LED rear lights, air conditioning, XDS electronic differential lock and automatic post­collision braking system.





SE models add, among other items, cruise control, three­spoke multifunction steering wheel, Driving mode selection, acoustic rear parking sensors and driver fatigue sensor. Dual­zone air conditioning, driver personalisation (including three keys), front fog lights and chrome finished door handles are also included as standard.





SE Technology models feature even more equipment, including adaptive cruise control, Amundsen 8” touchscreen navigation system, Wi­fi hotspot, and front and rear parking sensors, while SE L models add Alctantara and leather upholstery, full LED headlights, front assist, intelligent light assist and an umbrella under the passenger seat. SE L models are also equipped with sunset glass from the B­pillar back, front grille finished in gloss black and a colour maxi­dot trip computer as standard.





Laurin and Klement models deliver a standard equipment list that includes heated front seats, heated steering wheel, 9.2” Columbus infotainment system, CANTON sound system and an electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function and lumbar support. KESSY, Park assist and Lane assist are also included as standard.













Tags: skoda, skoda octavia, 2017 skoda octavia, 2017 skoda octavia uk pricing, skoda pricing, uk pricing

Posted in Skoda, New Vehicles