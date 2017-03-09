2017 Skoda Octavia Scout UK pricing

After they've launched the all new Octavia vRS on the UK market, Skoda is now returning with another member of the Octavia family: the new Octavia Scout.





The Czech family crossover will feature Alcantara and leather Scout upholstery, Amundsen eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, full LED headlamps, Scout body styling details and off-road mode.





Scout models also come equipped with a rough road package that delivers increased protection for the underside of the vehicle along with Lane assist, heated front seats and heated multifunction steering wheel.





Skoda Connect is comprised of two categories: Infotainment Online services that provide additional information such as weather reports and parking space availability, along with real-time navigation details. Care Connect provides remote access as well as assistance. A year’s subscription to Infotainment online is available as an option on Scout and vRS models.





Safety and assistance systems have also been boosted significantly as part of the model update. Trailer assist is able to control the steering when the vehicle is slowly reversing, while predictive pedestrian protection has been added to the acclaimed Front assist system.





Park assist has also been improved thanks to the addition of a new rear radar and rear view camera that introduces Blind Spot Detection and Rear Traffic Alert to the Octavia’s armoury.





Prices start at £26,525 for the entry-level version with 2.0 TDI and 150 PS. It has 4x4 in standard. Those who want a DSG transmission will get the more powerful 184 PS version, and will have to pay more: £29,450.













