2017 Skoda Octavia Scout facelift - Official pictures and details

Yesterday Skoda revealed the 2017 Octavia RS facelift and today, the Czech car manufacturer unveiled the 2017 Skoda Octavia Scout facelift. As you can already guess, the car comes with the same exterior treatment seen on the Octavia Combi facelift model.





The 2017 Skoda Octavia Scout facelift features a ride height bigger by 3 centimeters than the standard car. There are also some special underbody and body protections alongside modified approach and departure angles.





The 2017 Skoda Octavia Scout facelift comes with all-wheel drive system and with electronic differentials for both axels.





Under the hood, the 2017 Skoda Octavia Scout facelift will be available with the 1.8 liter TSI unit rated at 180 horsepower and with the 2.0 TDI motor that can be ordered in 150 or 184 horsepower versions. An important upgrade is that the 150 horsepower version can be ordered with the 7-speed DSG transmission.





Source: Skoda