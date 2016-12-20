2017 Skoda Octavia RS facelift - Official pictures and details

Skoda has officially unveiled the 2017 Skoda Octavia RS facelift. The Czech model comes with exterior modification, interior improvements and the same engine line-up.





On the design side, Skoda has managed to deliver some sportier lines compared to the standard version. We see a modified grille, bigger air intakes and the "not-so-good-looking" LED headlights. The wheels are new and at the rear we have spotted an interesting wing and a redesigned air diffuser.





Inside the cabin there are sportier seats and the same layout as the facelifted model that was unveiled two months ago.





Under the bonnet, the 2017 Skoda Octavia RS facelift is available with two different engines. We have a 2.0 liter diesel engine that can deliver 184 horsepower and a 2.0 liter petrol unit that can offer 230 horsepower. Later next year, Skoda will reveal a 245 horsepower version of the same 2.0 TSI engine.





In terms of performance, the petrol version can run from stand still to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds with a top speed of 250 km/h, while the diesel variant can travel from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.9 seconds. The top speed in this case is clocked at 232 km/h.









Source: Skoda