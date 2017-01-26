2017 Skoda Kodiaq Scout - Official pictures and details

Skoda has officially unveiled the 2017 Kodiaq Scout. The new Czech model is schedueled to debut during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the event which will kick off in March. The new 2017 Skoda Kodiaq Scout comes with a more rugged exterior.





The Czech model features silver front and rear underbody protection, standard 19 inch alloy wheel which are exclusive to this version and a small Scout badge located on the front fenders.





Inside the cabin, on the glove box there is another SCout badge in order to remind you that you are driving the more rugged version of the Kodiaq.





The 2017 Skoda Kodiaq Scout will be based on the Ambition trim and featured Off-Road Assist and the Driving Mode Select Sytem. The latter one gives you the possibility to choose from: Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport, Individiual and Snow. Depending on the selected mode you will get different response from engine, power steering, automatic transmission or climate.





Under the hood, Skoda Kodiaq Scout will come with three different engines to choose from. You will have a 1.4 TSI unit rated at 150 horsepower, a 2.0 TSI rated at 180 horsepower and a 2.0 liter TDi engine that can deliver 150 horsepower. The entry-level can run from not to 100 km/h in just 9.8 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 197 km/h.

