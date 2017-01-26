Home » News » Skoda » 2017 Skoda Kodiaq Scout - Official pictures and details

2017 Skoda Kodiaq Scout - Official pictures and details

26 January 2017 09:15:03

Skoda has officially unveiled the 2017 Kodiaq Scout. The new Czech model is schedueled to debut during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the event which will kick off in March. The new 2017 Skoda Kodiaq Scout comes with a more rugged exterior. 

The Czech model features silver front and rear underbody protection, standard 19 inch alloy wheel which are exclusive to this version and a small Scout badge located on the front fenders. 

Inside the cabin, on the glove box there is another SCout badge in order to remind you that you are driving the more rugged version of the Kodiaq. 

2017 Skoda Kodiaq Scout - Official pictures and details
2017 Skoda Kodiaq Scout - Official pictures and details Photos
The 2017 Skoda Kodiaq Scout will be based on the Ambition trim and featured Off-Road Assist and the Driving Mode Select Sytem. The latter one gives you the possibility to choose from: Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport, Individiual and Snow. Depending on the selected mode you will get different response from engine, power steering, automatic transmission or climate.

Under the hood, Skoda Kodiaq Scout will come with three different engines to choose from. You will have a 1.4 TSI unit rated at 150 horsepower, a 2.0 TSI rated at 180 horsepower and a 2.0 liter TDi engine that can deliver 150 horsepower. The entry-level can run from not to 100 km/h in just 9.8 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 197 km/h. 

Tags: , , ,

Posted in Skoda, New Vehicles

Source: Skoda

2017 Skoda Kodiaq Scout - Official pictures and details Photos (6 photos)
  • 2017 Skoda Kodiaq Scout - Official pictures and details
  • 2017 Skoda Kodiaq Scout - Official pictures and details
  • 2017 Skoda Kodiaq Scout - Official pictures and details
  • 2017 Skoda Kodiaq Scout - Official pictures and details

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Ford Mustang - Only 2 EuroNCAP stars

    Ford Mustang - Only 2 EuroNCAP stars

  2. 2017 Skoda Kodiaq Scout - Official pictures and details

    2017 Skoda Kodiaq Scout - Official pictures and details

  3. 2017 Ford Mustang Convertible updated

    2017 Ford Mustang Convertible updated

  4.  
  5. Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic launched in US

    Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic launched in US

  6. Ferrari 550 Maranello World Speed Record edition to be auctioned

    Ferrari 550 Maranello World Speed Record edition to be auctioned

  7. Car of the Year winner to be announced in Geneva

    Car of the Year winner to be announced in Geneva

Related Specs

  1. 2001 Skoda Octavia WRC

    Engine: Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A

  2. 2002 Skoda Tudor Concept

    Engine: V6, Power: 142 kw / 190.4 bhp, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 3200 rpm

  3. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

  4. 2009 Nissan 370Z

    Engine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm

  5. 2010 Bentley Azure T

    Engine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm

New Vehicles

Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang everFord “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept launched in DetroitNissan Vmotion 2.0 concept launched in Detroit
Nissan stunned everyone in Detroit with the introduction of a new concept, created to signal the future direction of the company's sedan design direction ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Porsche sold record numbers in 2017Porsche sold record numbers in 2017
Volkswagen Group had a fantastic year, with more than 10 million cars sold worldwide. Porsche was part of this succes, even if in a small amount. Porsche ...

Gadgets

Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technologyJaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...

Various News

Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prizeFord 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...

Motorsports

Stephane Peterhansel won the 2017 Dakar RallyStephane Peterhansel won the 2017 Dakar Rally
After 12 stages in the most challenging rally competition in the world, the Dakar Rally, the French driver Stephane Peterhansel, managed to win. It is ...

Videos

Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
Copyright CarSession.com