2017 Skoda Karoq is here. Official pictures and details

20 May 2017 07:14:25

Skoda has officially unveiled the 2017 Skoda Karoq. The new SUV is the replacement for Yeti and has become a stylish crossover that features a sculpted hood, a slender grille and LED headlights. The model also comes with muscular wheel arches and plastic body cladding while at the rear we have a tailgate-mounted spoiler and special taillights.

The new 2017 Skoda Karoq measures 4,382mm (14.3 feet) long, 1,841mm (6 feet) wide, and 1,605mm (5.2 feet) tall and has a wheelbase of 2,638mm (6.2 feet). The boot offers 521 liters but if you decide to put down the rear bench the volume grows up to 1,630 liters. Thanks to a special feature, the seats can be completely removed and in this case the boot volume is 1,810 liters.

Inside the cabin, Skoda Karoq comes with a completely digital instrument cluster and a generous display for the infotainment system. The latter one is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. 

Under the hood, Skoda Karoq will come with five engines. 

A 1.0-liter TSI with 115 PS (113 hp) and 175 Nm (129 lb-ft) of torque
A 1.5-liter TSI with 150 PS (148 hp) and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft) of torque
A 1.6-liter TDI with 115 PS (113 hp) and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft) of torque
A 2.0-liter TDI with 150 PS (148 hp) and 340 Nm (250 lb-ft) of torque
A 2.0-liter TDI with 190 PS (187 hp) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque

The engines can be matted to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG transmission.

Source: Skoda

