2017 Skoda Karoq is here. Official pictures and details
20 May 2017 07:14:25
Skoda has officially unveiled the 2017 Skoda Karoq. The new SUV is the replacement for Yeti and has become a stylish crossover that features a sculpted hood, a slender grille and LED headlights. The model also comes with muscular wheel arches and plastic body cladding while at the rear we have a tailgate-mounted spoiler and special taillights.
The new 2017 Skoda Karoq measures 4,382mm (14.3 feet) long, 1,841mm (6 feet) wide, and 1,605mm (5.2 feet) tall and has a wheelbase of 2,638mm (6.2 feet). The boot offers 521 liters but if you decide to put down the rear bench the volume grows up to 1,630 liters. Thanks to a special feature, the seats can be completely removed and in this case the boot volume is 1,810 liters.
Inside the cabin, Skoda Karoq comes with a completely digital instrument cluster and a generous display for the infotainment system. The latter one is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Under the hood, Skoda Karoq will come with five engines.
A 1.0-liter TSI with 115 PS (113 hp) and 175 Nm (129 lb-ft) of torque
A 1.5-liter TSI with 150 PS (148 hp) and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft) of torque
A 1.6-liter TDI with 115 PS (113 hp) and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft) of torque
A 2.0-liter TDI with 150 PS (148 hp) and 340 Nm (250 lb-ft) of torque
A 2.0-liter TDI with 190 PS (187 hp) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque
The engines can be matted to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG transmission.
Ford "Ole Yeller" Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Subaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUV
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Volkswagen Group sales dropped in April
Volkswagen Group already demonstrated Dieselgate has not shaken its sales or revenues. And 2017 seems to confirm this once again. Since the beginning ...
Updates for the MINI range starting this summer
MINI will enhance its current range available in the UK, starting this summer. The modifications will improve the experience for clients, offering new ...
Bugatti opens its largest showroom in Dubai
Most of Bugatti's clients are coming from the Middle East. They have plenty of money to order one of the most exclusive cars on the planet. SO its no ...
Michael Fassbender is now a racer
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...
Are winter tires good in summer?
I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...
