2017 Skoda Citigo updates detailed

Skoda is updating the current Citigo model after Volkswagen done so with the Up!. The new Citigo's bonnet, radiator grille, bumpers and fog lights with optional cornering function come in a new design. Specially designed 15-inch alloy wheels complete the new look.





The front headlights are fitted with LED daytime running lights and the fog lights come with an optional cornering function, which lights up the area the vehicle is turning into on junctions with poor visibility. To this end, the cornering function automatically switches on the left or right fog light when turning at speeds of up to 25 mph.





In terms of safety, the optional Emergency Brake helps to prevent collisions in urban traffic. The assistance system is automatically activated at speeds between 3 and 19 mph.





After the upgrade the instrument cluster with speed indicator, rev counter and fuel gauge comes in a new design and is available in two different versions.





The seats with integrated headrests provide good lateral support, radio and mobile phone can be operated on the optional multifunction leather steering wheel without the driver having to remove their hands. A high-resolution Maxi-DOT display as well as light and rain sensors are also optional.





The new-generation Blues and Swing radio models offer many connectivity options – ranging from an aux-in socket to an SD card slot and a USB socket. A colour display, six speakers and a Bluetooth connection are added to the Swing variant. Using this, the system can be connected to the driver’s smartphone, which is stored in a special smartphone holder on the dashboard. The apps running on the iOS and Android smartphone operating systems provide navigation, a driving data display, hands-free phone calls as well as playing music and the radio.





The entry-level engine is the 1.0 MPI with 60 PS and 95 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm. From a standing start, it accelerates to 62 mph in 14.4 seconds, reaches a top speed of 100 mph and averages 68.9mpg on the combined cycle.





With the 75 PS 1.0 MPI, maximum torque of 95 Nm is available at 3,000 rpm. The additional power is due to the modified engine control of the three-cylinder model. It accelerates to 62mph in 13.5 seconds, reaches a top speed of 107 mph and averages 68.9mpg on the combined cycle.













