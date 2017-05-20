2017 Shelby F-150 Super Snake has more than 750 horsepower
20 May 2017 07:23:56
|Tweet
Shelby has officially unveiled the 2017 F-150 Super Snake which was inspired from the Mustang Super Snake. The car is based on the popular Ford F-150 and comes with special ram air hood, new front fender vents and a massive bumper cover.
The new 2017 Shelby F-150 Super Snake was outfitted with a four-piece ground effects package, honeycomb mesh grille inserts, and a painted tonneau. The massive pickup truck also comes with a Borla dual exhaust system and 22 inch chrome wheels.
Inside the cabin, Shelby has fitted embroidered headrests and a Snake emblem on the center console. Under the bonnet, the V8 5.0 liter engine has been motived with a supercharger, a high-performance air intake and new fuel injectors. As a result, the power was raised from 390 HP to more than 750 horsepower. According to Shelby the production of the 2017 Shelby F-150 Super Snake will be limited to 150 units. Pricing starts at $96,680.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2000 Ford F150 SVT LightningEngine: Supercharged V8, Power: 268.5 kw / 360.0 bhp @ 4750 rpm, Torque: 596.6 nm / 440.0 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
2003 Ford 427 ConceptEngine: V10, Power: 440.0 kw / 590 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 690.11 nm / 509 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm
2006 Ford F250 Super Cheif ConceptEngine: Tri-Fuel V10, Power: 231.2 kw / 310 bhp @ 4250 rpm, Torque: 576.22 nm / 425 ft lbs @ 3250 rpm
2005 Ford Shelby GR-1 ConceptEngine: V10 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 451.2 kw / 605 bhp @ 6750 rpm, Torque: 679.26 nm / 501 ft lbs @ 5550 rpm
2000 Ford Saleen Mustang S-281Engine: Supercharged V8, Power: 261.0 kw / 350.0 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 555.89 nm / 410.0 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford "Ole Yeller" Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Subaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUV
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group sales dropped in April
Volkswagen Group already demonstrated Dieselgate has not shaken its sales or revenues. And 2017 seems to confirm this once again. Since the beginning ...
Volkswagen Group already demonstrated Dieselgate has not shaken its sales or revenues. And 2017 seems to confirm this once again. Since the beginning ...
Gadgets
Updates for the MINI range starting this summer
MINI will enhance its current range available in the UK, starting this summer. The modifications will improve the experience for clients, offering new ...
MINI will enhance its current range available in the UK, starting this summer. The modifications will improve the experience for clients, offering new ...
Various News
Bugatti opens its largest showroom in Dubai
Most of Bugatti's clients are coming from the Middle East. They have plenty of money to order one of the most exclusive cars on the planet. SO its no ...
Most of Bugatti's clients are coming from the Middle East. They have plenty of money to order one of the most exclusive cars on the planet. SO its no ...
Motorsports
Michael Fassbender is now a racer
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...
Videos
Are winter tires good in summer?
I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...
I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...