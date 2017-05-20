Home » News » Ford » 2017 Shelby F-150 Super Snake has more than 750 horsepower

2017 Shelby F-150 Super Snake has more than 750 horsepower

20 May 2017 07:23:56

Shelby has officially unveiled the 2017 F-150 Super Snake which was inspired from the Mustang Super Snake. The car is based on the popular Ford F-150 and comes with special ram air hood, new front fender vents and a massive bumper cover. 

The new 2017 Shelby F-150 Super Snake was outfitted with a four-piece ground effects package, honeycomb mesh grille inserts, and a painted tonneau. The massive pickup truck also comes with a Borla dual exhaust system and 22 inch chrome wheels. 

2017 Shelby F-150 Super Snake has more than 750 horsepower
Inside the cabin, Shelby has fitted embroidered headrests and a Snake emblem on the center console. Under the bonnet, the V8 5.0 liter engine has been motived with a supercharger, a high-performance air intake and new fuel injectors. As a result, the power was raised from 390 HP to more than 750 horsepower. According to Shelby the production of the 2017 Shelby F-150 Super Snake will be limited to 150 units. Pricing starts at $96,680.

Source: Shelby

