2017 Seat Ibiza UK pricing announced
5 May 2017 18:16:32
Seat returns into the UK small segment with the introduction of the new generation Ibiza, unveiled for the first time during this year Geneva Motor Show in march. Now, the car is already available to order in UK.
The new Ibiza arrives at launch with a choice of four petrol engines, including a new 1.0-litre three-cylinder unit. In standard form it will produce 75PS, while turbo versions will offer 95 and 115PS – the latter reserved for the sporty FR model with a six-speed manual or dual-clutch automatic transmission.
Official benchmark figures indicate combined cycle fuel consumption from 60.1 mpg and 106 g/km of CO2 (1.0 TSI 95PS). To add an extra performance dimension to the range, the FR will also be available with a potent 150PS 1.5 EVO engine, while diesels will be added to the line-up later in the year.
The breadth of choice takes in five trim levels. At entry point, the S version features air conditioning, electric front windows, automatic headlights, Bluetooth and advanced safety features including Front Assist. Moving up to SE grade delivers 15-inch alloys, front fog lights with cornering function, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control and multi-coloured ambient cabin lighting are all included, together with SEAT’s Media System Colour multimedia package.
The new SE Technology is equipped with Media System Plus with eight-inch colour touchscreen, navigation with 3D map display, voice recognition, DAB digital radio and two USB ports. The FR focuses on sportier looks with 17-inch alloys, dark-tinted rear glass, brilliant black and chrome bodywork details and twin exhausts. Likewise, the cabin is fitted with sports front seats and flat-bottom steering wheel and Full Link smartphone integration. Add in sports suspension, rear disc brakes and SEAT Drive Profile with four selectable drive modes.
XCELLENCE, new to Ibiza, tops out the range, with 16-inch machined alloy wheels, Atom Grey door mirror housings, Alcantara upholstery, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry-and-go, front and rear parking sensors and a rear-view camera.
The new Ibiza range starts from £13,130. Orders can be placed already, with the first cars arriving in UK showrooms on 21 July.
