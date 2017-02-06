2017 Seat Ibiza official photos and details

After a very long career, Seat Ibiza is now ready to tackle Europe’s small sized segment with a new generation. As it happens with most of the cars we see on the market, the new generation is wider by 87 mm, it is two mm shorter and one lower than the previous model.





The wheeltrack is 60 mm wider at the front axle and 48 at the rear axle, while the distance between the axles is 2,564 millimetres, a 95-mm increase. The result is leg room in the back seats has increased by 35 mm, while the head room has gone up by 24 mm in the front seats and 17 mm in the back.





The seats are 42 mm wider, making the new Seat Ibiza one of the best in its class in this area. The boot has also been enlarged by 63 litres, bringing its total capacity to 355 litres, making it best in class. The loading height has also been lowered, proof that Seat knows how to combine design and functionality.





There are three aluminium block and cylinder petrol engines to choose from. The first option is the 3 cylinder 1.0 TSI with 95 or 115 PS, along with a turbocompressor, intercooler and direct injection. A new 1.5 TSI will be available in late 2017 with four cylinders and 150 PS. Efficient 1.6 TDI diesel engines will come in 80, 95 and 115 PS varieties.





The new Seat Ibiza will offer four equipment lines, starting with the Reference followed by the Style trim. The top-of-the-range will be the FR and XCellence trims.





The driving assistance systems built into the new Ibiza include Front Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Keyless Entry System with heartbeat engine start button, a new generation of front and rear parking sensors and a rear view camera with a higher quality and precision reflected in a premium 8 inch touchscreen with glass panel.









Tags: seat, seat ibiza, new seat ibiza, 2017 seeat ibiza, new ibizza, seat ibiza details

