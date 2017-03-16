Home » News » Miscellaneous » 2017 RUF CTR makes world debut in Geneva
2017 RUF CTR makes world debut in Geneva
16 March 2017 18:32:44
First RUF car engineered and designed by RUF made its world debut during this year Geneva Motor Show. To be more precise, is the first RUF sports car to be based on a chassis completely of the firm’s own design with a body that pays tribute to the 1987 CTR “Yellow Bird.”
A weight-to-power ratio of only 3.5 lbs per horsepower, a first-ever rear-wheel drive bespoke carbon fiber monocoque chassis and a powerful engine are only some of the ingredients that make the latest CTR.
The front and rear crash structures are built with lightweight, steel as is the integrated roll cage that are both designed to maximize occupant safety. In total, the extensive use of modern materials allows for an extremely light dry weight of 1,200 kg (2,640 lbs).
Like most RUF works, the 2017 CTR uses a rear-engine powertrain layout. The 3.6-liter twin-turbo flat-six is built by RUF and inspired by the design of the engine in the original Yellow Bird. To that end, it uses a dry-sump lubrication system to provide constant oil supply and pressure during extreme cornering.
Total output is 710 PS at 6,750 RPM and 880 Nm (649 lb-ft) at 2,750 RPM, allowing acceleration from 0-100 km/h (62 mph) under 3.5 seconds and 0-200 km/h (125 mph) under nine seconds. Top speed is 360 km/h (225 mph).
The latest CTR will be available exclusively with a newly-developed six-speed manual transmission that sends power to the rear wheels through a limited-slip differential.
The 2017 CTR uses double-wishbone suspension arms in a pushrod configuration for both the front and rear axles. Internally vented and perforated carbon ceramic brake discs (380 mm front, 250 mm rear) clamped by six-piston fixed calipers (front) and four-piston calipers (rear) offer the stopping power.
