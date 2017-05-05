2017 Renault Koleos launched in the UK

Renault starts targeting UK customers in search for a big SUV with the launch of the new generation Koleos. Only the name remained unchanged, as the car is completely redesigned. The new Koleos is priced from £27,500 and UK deliveries commence later this summer.





Koleos takes Renault design cues from other recently introduced C- and D-segment models such as the Megane and Talisman. Renault’s signature C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL) at the front and always-illuminated horizontal DRLs are marks of the family.





Available with Renault’s ALL MODE 4x4-i four-wheel drive technology, and ground clearance of 210mm make it capable to reach higher grounds.





The All-New Koleos is offered in a six version line-up based on two trim levels that will be familiar to Renault owners: Dynamique S Nav and Signature Nav. Both trim levels provide comprehensive standard specification.





Standard safety features include ABS with Electronic Brake-force Distribution, ESC (Electronic Stability Control) with traction and understeer control, cruise control, speed limiter, Hill Start Assist, six airbags, seat belts with load limiters and pretensioners at the front, side impact protection bars and ISOFIX child-seat mounting points on the two outer rear seats.





Dynamique S features an opening panoramic sunroof. Part-black leather upholstery with extra tinted rear windows, ambient lighting, cup holders able to heat and cool drinks for front passengers and a central armrest with in-built cup holders in the rear, automatic Dual-zone climate control, a Hands Free Keycard and automatic lights and wipers are also standard.





Signature Nav adds to this specification with 19-inch ‘Galiki’ two-tone alloy wheels and full LED ‘Pure Vision’ headlights to the exterior.





The dCi 130 engine is available on both trim levels with a six-speed manual transmission and two-wheel drive.





The dCi 175 engine is available with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed Auto X-Tronic transmission, both with ALL-MODE 4x4-i four-wheel drive.













Tags: 2017 renault koleos uk pricing, renault koleos, new renault koleos, renault

