2017 Renault Captur facelift detailed

The most popular small crossover on the European market, the current Renault Captur received a new face and new equipment during this year Geneva Motor Show.





Featuring the same two-tone colour scheme, it now comes with three new body colours: Desert Orange, Ocean Blue and Amethyst as well as a new Mercury Silver option for the roof. There will be 36 potential combinations enable customers to tailor the appearance of their new Captur to match their personal taste.





Captur also offers seven different interior touch packs in the following colours: Ivory, Blue, Caramel, Red, Bronze-tinted Chrome, Satin Chrome and Smoked Chrome. These are complemented by exterior customisation packs in a choice of six colours: Ivory, Blue, Cappuccino, Red, Satin Chrome and Orange (hub caps and side sill protector).





Full-LED ‘Pure Vision’ front lights (depending on version) enhance both the vehicle’s look and safety, while reducing glare. At the bottom of the bumper, New Captur incorporates the C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights.





Three types of wheel are available across the range: one 16-inch rim (Adventure) and two 17-inch wheels (Emotion and Explore).





The cabin is more refined, benefitting from high-quality plastics, chrome and new colours. The steering wheel is made from more upmarket materials and, on certain versions, comes trimmed with full-grain leather. The gear lever has a more modern appearance, while the door panels have been revised to incorporate buttons and controls. The LED ceiling light provides individual reading lights.





Three multimedia systems are fitted according to equipment level: R&GO, Media Nav and R-LINK. Even from its entry equipment level, the new Captur is completely connected thanks to the R&GO.





Renault R-LINK provides the New Captur with an advanced multimedia system. It comes with a 7-inch screen. It incorporates navigation with real-time traffic updates, 3G connectivity, Bluetooth, media playback (photos, videos) and a wide variety of applications via Renault’s R-LINK Store, as well as management of the vehicle’s driving aids. For the first time R-LINK is compatible with Android Auto.





For the first time, the Captur incorporates Blind Spot Warning, available on certain versions. Four sensors work together to detect the presence of moving vehicles in the door mirror blind spots, including motorbikes and bicycles. When a vehicle is detected in the driver’s blind spot for longer than a second, a warning indicator immediately lights up in the door mirror. It is active at speeds between 19mph and 87mph.









Tags: renault captur, new renault captur, renault captur facelift, 2017 renault captur, revised renault captur

Posted in Renault, New Vehicles