2017 Ram Rebel 1500 Black Edition unveiled
5 January 2017 17:49:31
All US manufacturers ar concentrating their attention on revealing new models during this year NAIAS Detroit, scheduled to begin next week.
Ram is one of the names that we will see on stage at NAIAS. The FCA manufacturer will introduce a special edition of the popular Ram 1500 Rebel: the Rebel Black.
The Ram Rebel Black special edition adapts dark features as a design component. The package is offered with all available Rebel colors, adding black wheels, brush guard and theme-matched all-black interior.
Mike Manley, Head of Jeep Brand and Ram Brand, FCA Global, said: “The Ram Rebel is unique in the full-size truck segment with 33-inch off-road tires, air suspension and custom interior details.”
The Rebel Black interior features black anodized bezels on the doors, center console, instrument panel and gauge cluster trim rings. All-black heated seats with black “Rebel” embroidery stay to the theme, highlighted by Light Slate Gray accent stitching, which traces the instrument panel, center console lid, doors and seats. Deep rubber floor mats capture snow and mud. Additional luxury can be had with optional Black leather Katzkin seats.
The Ram 1500 Rebel Black special edition is available in crew cab with either the legendary 5.7-liter HEMI V8 or 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 at a starting price of $45,590 plus $1,320 destination. Rebel Black will start arriving in dealerships in March 2017.
