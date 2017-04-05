Home » News » Opel » 2017 Opel Insignia Country Tourer - Official pictures and details

2017 Opel Insignia Country Tourer - Official pictures and details

5 April 2017 14:55:23

Opel has officially unveiled the all-new 2017 Opel Insignia Country Tourer. The model will be available for order starting this summer, but the official unveiling will take place during the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show in September. 

The new 2017 Opel Insignia Country Tourer impresses because it is spacious and considerably lighter than the outgoing version thanks an all-new architecture. A broad powertrain portfolio – including a brand new top-of-the-range diesel engine – delivers the performance of the Opel Insignia Country Tourer. In addition, the newcomer will also be available with the new eight-speed automatic transmission, an all-wheel drive with torque vectoring and a new five-link rear suspension.

Twenty millimeters of additional ground clearance will allow the 2017 Opel Insignia Country Tourer to run even in soft off-road conditions. 

“The Country Tourer is the perfect choice for all those who want to combine ultra-modern connectivity and assistance systems along with the roominess of the new Insignia with individual styling and off-road qualities. The adventurous-looking station wagon is the ideal car for all athletes among Insignia fans who simultaneously love a more rugged look,” said Peter Christian Küspert, Opel Vice President Sales & Aftersales.

Source: Opel

