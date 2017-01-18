2017 Opel Crossland X - Official pictures and details
18 January 2017 13:45:37
Opel has officially unveiled the 2017 Opel Crossland X. The model will be showcased in March during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. As we were expecting, the 2017 Opel Crossland X features a lot of design cues from the Mokka X model.
The new 2017 Opel Crossland X measures 4,2 meters long, 1.76 meters height and has a width of 1.59 meters. In the trunk you will be able to put 410 liters, but if you move the rear bench by 15 centimeters the trunk volume will go up to 520 liters. If you put the bench down than the volume goes up to 1.255 liters.
The 2017 Opel Crossland X is based on the Peugeot 2008 and Citroen C3 Picasso architecture and it will be built in Zaragoza.
Inside the cabin, the 2017 Opel Crossland X features an 180 degree panoramic rear view camera, Advanced Park Assist, Forward Collision Alert with pedestrian detection and Automatic Emergency Braking, Driver Drowsiness System, Lane Keep Assist, Speed Sign Recognition, and Side Blind Spot.
For now, the German officials haven't said anything about the engines but we do know for sure that the line-up will be borrowed from the Mokka X model.
“Demand for small SUV and crossover models tailored for urban traffic is increasing significantly. The Crossland X with its combination of cool, SUV-inspired design, outstanding connectivity and high practicality represents a second strong competitor in this vehicle class next to our sporty Mokka X. Our agile Crossland X delivers on driving pleasure while oozing urban lifestyle, making it perfect for the city and escapes to the countryside”, said Opel CEO Dr. Karl-Thomas Neumann.
