2017 Nissan Rogue Hybrid prices announced

Unveiled during this year Detroit Motor Show, the revised Nissan Rogue is already available on the US market. And is going to be joined soon by the hybrid version, as Nissan announced the prices on the US market. Available in 18 states, pricing starts at $26,240 for the Rogue Hybrid SV grade, $1,000 above a non ­hybrid Rogue SV front­wheel drive model.





The new Rogue Hybrid produces estimated fuel economy1 of 33 mpg city, 35 mpg highway and 34 mpg combined for the front ­wheel drive model. Rogue Hybrid all­ wheel drive models are estimated at 31 mpg city, 34 mpg highway and 33 mpg combined.





The Rogue Hybrid powertrain combines a 2.0­liter 16­valve DOHC aluminum­ alloy inline 4­cylinder engine and a compact lithium­ ion battery with a one ­motor, two ­clutch control. The system’s gasoline engine is rated at 141 horsepower and 144 lb­ft of torque, while the 30 kW electric motor is rated at 40 horsepower and 118 lb­ft of torque. The hybrid system net power is 176 horsepower.





Rogue Hybrid SV and SL models features several differences from their non ­hybrid counterparts. An HEV gauge is added to the Advanced Drive Assist Display, the 2nd row seat is a 60/40 split folding design, a storage space is added under the rear cargo area and Pure Drive HEV badging is added to the exterior. Other additions include an HEV badge on the engine cover and the dual horn includes a Vehicle Sound Generator for driving in the electric mode.





Available Rogue Hybrid technology features include NissanConnectSM with Navigation, Mobile Apps, and Services, with 7.0­inch color touch­screen display, Nissan Voice Recognition for navigation and audio, SiriusXM Travel Link and SiriusXM Traffic (SiriusXM subscription required, sold separately), Around View® Monitor with Moving Object Detection (MOD)6, radar­ based Blind Spot Warning (BSW)3, Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and Forward Emergency Braking.









Tags: nissan, nissan rogue, 2017 nissan rogue, 2017 nissan rogue prices, us prices

Posted in Nissan, New Vehicles