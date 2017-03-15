2017 Nissan Qashqai facelift unveiled

Nissan decided to take everyone by surprise during this year Geneva Motor Show. The Japanese manufacturer unveiled a facelifted version of the Qashqai crossover with significant enhancements.





The enhancements include a completely revised front end, including the latest Nissan ‘V-motion’ grille. The headlamps have been revised with a new version of the ‘boomerang’ Daytime Running Light signature. The addition of adaptive front lighting improves night-time safety.





At the rear, the car’s instantly recognisable ‘boomerang’ light motif is extended across the whole lamp, and now includes a contemporary 3D lens effect to enhance the signature shape.





Added to the Qashqai’s colour palette are two vibrant new finishes. These include Vivid Blue, on the vehicle unveiled during Nissan’s Geneva press conference, and Chestnut Bronze.





Improved use of absorption materials and increased rear glass thickness have led to a reduction in cabin noise from the road, engine and wind. Striking new 17, 18 and 19-inch alloy wheels are available, all aerodynamically optimised.





In the cabin there are higher-quality materials and advanced technology. The range-topping Tekna+ grade includes new seats trimmed in soft nappa leather, with 3D quilting on the centre panels.





Also new is a D-shaped multi-function steering wheel with premium satin-chrome inserts. It features a new four-way controller for the combimeter display. The NissanConnect infotainment system, complete with DAB digital radio and satellite navigation, now features a smart new user interface.





A new option for music fans is a BOSE seven-speaker premium sound system. For customers it represents a more complete audio experience, plus the opportunity to personalise in-car listening.





Intelligent Emergency Braking is being upgraded with Pedestrian Recognition. Rear Cross Traffic Alert, to mitigate the risk of low-speed impacts when reversing out of a parking space, is now available on Qashqai for the first time. The Qashqai continues to be offered with Traffic Sign Recognition, Driver Attention Alert, Intelligent Park Assist, Intelligent Around View Monitor, Blind Spot Warning and Lane Departure Warning.













Tags: nissan, nissan qashqai, nissan qashqai facelift, 2017 nissan qashqai

Posted in Nissan, New Vehicles