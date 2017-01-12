2017 Nissan Micra enters production
12 January 2017 14:38:03
Nissan has officially announced that the new 2017 Micra entered production. The assembly process is taking part in Flins, France, at a plant operated by Renault, where the Clio and Zoe models are also manufactures.
According to Nissan, the new 2017 Micra will kick off deliveries in mid-February for the key European markets.
"The start of production for the all-new Micra is a moment to be celebrated, embodying the spirit of co-operation, which exists throughout the Renault-Nissan Alliance. We have taken the European compact car segment to a new level, by focusing on what customers really want today and expect tomorrow", said Nissan Europe's Chairman, Paul Willcox.
As you already know, the 2017 Nissan Micra was revealed during the 2016 Paris Motor Show. The model is inspired by the Sway Concept and comes with modern driver assist technologies. Under the hood, the 2017 Nissan Micra will be offered with a 1.0 liter petrol unit rated at 75 horsepower. Customers can also choose from a 0.9 petrol unit or a 1.5 liter diesel that delivers 90 horsepower.
2017 Nissan Micra enters production Photos (3 photos)
