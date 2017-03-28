Home » News » Nissan » 2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition to debut in new York

28 March 2017

28 March 2017 17:12:44

During this year New York Auto Show, Nissan will unveil the all new GT-R Track Edition, the third model in the GT-R lineup, between the “T” (touring) and “R” (racing) sides of the GT-R equation. 

Designed to deliver a higher level of performance than the GT-R Premium, the Track Edition features elements of the flagship GT-R NISMO, though retaining the GT-R Premium model’s 565-horsepower engine rating (versus the GT-R NISMO’s 600-horsepower version). 

The aggressive front end is dominated by the large Nissan signature “V-motion” grille, which provides enhanced engine cooling (versus the previous GT-R design) and features a matte chrome finish and an updated mesh pattern. The reinforced hood helps enhance stability during high speed driving. The use of adhesive bonding (in addition to spot welding) helps increase body shell rigidity for mounting of the NISMO-tuned suspension.

The GT-R Track Edition’s sporty red and black interior features standard leather-appointed Recaro front bucket seats. The simplified switch layout includes just 11 switches, along with an 8-inch capacitive touch panel monitor. The standard steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters allow drivers to make mid-turn gear changes without taking their hands off the wheel.
The GT-R Track Edition also includes standard NissanConnectSM with Navigation, Mobile Apps and Services, which allows users to use a smartphone to remotely lock or unlock the car doors, activate the alarm, summon emergency services or track the car if it is stolen (SiriusXM subscription required, sold separately). Also standard is a RearView Monitor.

The GT-R Track Edition offers a 565 horsepower hand-assembled twin-turbo VR38DETT 3.8-liter V6 engine. Torque is rated at 467 lb-ft. A Titanium exhaust system is standard. All GT-R engines are hand-assembled from beginning to end in a special clean room by specially trained technicians known as Takumi, a process similar to racing powerplant construction. An aluminum plate is added to the front of each engine showing the name of the Takumi engine craftsman.

The new GT-R Track Edition has a starting price of $127,990 and will be available late summer 2017.


