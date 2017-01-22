2017 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV updated

One of the best sold SUV's on the UK market, the Mitsubishi Outlander brings some updates with the introduction of the 2017 version. In fact, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is the UK’s best-selling Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle. At its introduction in 2014 it effectively created the ultra-low emission vehicle segment, notching up 10,000 sales in the UK within the first ten months.





Extensively revised in 2016, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV vehicle is in showrooms now with prices starting from £34,749 (excluding the £2,500 Plug-in Car Grant)





For 2017 Mitsubishi introduces a new EV Priority Mode across all variants. The new EV switch is located below the 4WD button and once activated, it allows the driver to operate the vehicle in EV mode without the engine starting, provided there is sufficient charge in the batteries.





An electronic parking brake is also new to the 2017 Outlander PHEV, as well as the brake auto hold button function which, when activated, holds the vehicle in traffic or on an include the same way a handbrake would, allowing the driver to release the footbrake.





Across all variants, the 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV powertrain and chassis has been revised, with new dampers and rear suspension bushes, making it a quieter and more refined to drive than ever.





Rapid charging has also been improved, reducing its charging time to 80% from 30 minutes to approximately 25 minutes, and its pure electric range is increased to 33 miles, up from 32 miles.





The 2017 Outlander PHEV also delivers more performance with improved acceleration in EV mode compared to its predecessor. CO2 emissions have also been lowered by 1g/km to 41g/km, with an average weighted fuel consumption of 166 mpg, a 6.4% increase versus the previous version.





Regenerative braking technology, which works to put lost energy back into the battery when slowing down and which can adjusted while driving using the steering wheel paddles, has also been upgraded for 2017 Outlander PHEV - the drive battery output has been improved by 10%.





Its low centre of gravity and excellent weight distribution make for exceptional driving dynamics, further enhanced with suspension updates for 2017. The Outlander PHEV offers an ultra-smooth driving experience, with a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a seamless transition between three driving modes (EV, series hybrid, parallel hybrid).













Tags: mitsubishi, mitsubishi outlander phev, 2017 outlander phev

