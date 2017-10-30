2017 Mercedes X-Class UK pricing announced
30 October 2017 17:54:58
|Tweet
Helped by its partner Renault, Mercedes managed to launch its first authentic pick-up car, the all new Mercedes X-Class. The vehicle was already introduced in Europe and is now ready to be ordered on the UK market also.
The new Mercedes-Benz X-Class is available to purchase from £27,310, with first deliveries for vehicles ordered now expected in January 2018.
All UK vehicles are doublecab, with 4MATIC selectable all-wheel drive and low-range, drive selection mode, with double wishbone front suspension, and multi-link rear suspension, all as standard.
Customers can choose from three distrinct model lines to suit different lifestyles and work environments: the PURE basic variant for classic robust use, PROGRESSIVE for higher requirements in terms of quality feel and comfort, and POWER as the high-end variant for urban lifestyles.
The X-Class is initially offered with a choice of two engines: the X220d 4MATIC 4-cylinder 2.3l diesel with common-rail and turbocharger, offering 163hp, or the X250d 4MATIC 4-cylinder 2.3l diesel with common-rail and twin-stage turbocharger, offering 190hp.
The X220d 4MATIC comes with a six-speed manual transmission in a choice of PURE or PROGRESSIVE model lines.
The X250d 4MATIC is available in all three model lines: PURE, PROGRESSIVE and POWER, with a seven-speed automatic gearbox available.
The entry-level X-Class PURE model is only available with a rear bumper with integrated step, halogen headlights and a radiator grille with matt black finish.
Inside, the PURE model offers a manually adjustable driver and passenger seat in Tunja black fabric upholstery, with a large storage compartment in the centre console, incorporating an armrest and cupholder. The model also offers semi-automatic air-conditioning with high gloss black details in the air vents.
X-Class PURE models are offered with 17-inch steel wheels as standard.
A differential lock for the rear axle to enhance off-roading capabilities in mud, sand or snow is available for £495, while increased ground clearance by 20mm can be added for £220.
With three standard non-metalic paint choices (danakil red, chisana white and granite green), metallic paint can be added for £510, with a choice of kabora black, axinit bronze, cavansite blue, bering white, rock grey and diamond silver.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1921 Mercedes 28/95HP Grand PrixEngine: Water Cooled, M 10546, Inline-6, Power: 73.8 kw / 99 bhp @ 1800 rpmN/A
1914 Mercedes 115HP 4.5 Grand PrixEngine: Water-Cooled, M93654, Inline-4, Power: 85.8 kw / 115.1 bhp @ 3200 rpmN/A
1905 Mercedes 120HP RennwagenEngine: M 175464, Cats Iron, Inline-4, Power: 89.5 kw / 120 bhp @ 1200 rpmN/A
1906 Mercedes 120HP RennwagenEngine: M 14126, Inline-6, Power: 93.2 kw / 125 bhp @ 1500 rpmN/A
1907 Mercedes 120HP RennwagenEngine: Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 104.4 kw / 140 bhp @ 1400 rpmN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai Kona is ready for the UK. Pricing starts at 16.195 Pounds
Hyundai has announced that it will open the order books for the new Kona on November 2nd in the United Kingdom. The base model will have a price of 16,195 ...
Hyundai has announced that it will open the order books for the new Kona on November 2nd in the United Kingdom. The base model will have a price of 16,195 ...
Concept Cars
Hyundai Hypereconiq Ioniq concept scheduled for SEMA Las Vegas
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
Custom Cars
Hyundai BTR Edition Elantra Sport to be unveiled in SEMA
Hyundai wants to proove everyone that its Elantra compact sedan can also be sporty, so it has partnered with Blood Type Racing to develop the BTR Edition ...
Hyundai wants to proove everyone that its Elantra compact sedan can also be sporty, so it has partnered with Blood Type Racing to develop the BTR Edition ...
Future Cars
McLaren to unveil its most track-focused car
Even if it had the P1 and the P1 GTR, McLaren is not stopping. The British-based manufacturer announced it is developing another very track focused car. ...
Even if it had the P1 and the P1 GTR, McLaren is not stopping. The British-based manufacturer announced it is developing another very track focused car. ...
Market News
Skoda enjoys record sales in September
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Gadgets
Nissan ProPILLOT available on the new Rogue in the US
Nissan is one of the manufacturers who invested heavily in Autonomous driving and now is ready to benefit from this. Nissan's ProPILOT Assist technology, ...
Nissan is one of the manufacturers who invested heavily in Autonomous driving and now is ready to benefit from this. Nissan's ProPILOT Assist technology, ...
Various News
This donkey was fined with 6.800 USD for damaging a McLaren
Markus Zahn is the owner of a McLaren 650S Spider. He parked his car alongside a rural road in Vogelsberg, Germany. A few moment later a donkey started ...
Markus Zahn is the owner of a McLaren 650S Spider. He parked his car alongside a rural road in Vogelsberg, Germany. A few moment later a donkey started ...
Motorsports
BMW M8 GTE - First official pictures
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
Videos
2018 Audi A8 review. The new German model is the most tech savvy car
Audi A8 was launched a few months ago and now we have the chance to see the first proper video review of the car. After the official presentation, we ...
Audi A8 was launched a few months ago and now we have the chance to see the first proper video review of the car. After the official presentation, we ...