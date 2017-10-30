2017 Mercedes X-Class UK pricing announced

Helped by its partner Renault, Mercedes managed to launch its first authentic pick-up car, the all new Mercedes X-Class. The vehicle was already introduced in Europe and is now ready to be ordered on the UK market also.





The new Mercedes-Benz X-Class is available to purchase from £27,310, with first deliveries for vehicles ordered now expected in January 2018.





All UK vehicles are doublecab, with 4MATIC selectable all-wheel drive and low-range, drive selection mode, with double wishbone front suspension, and multi-link rear suspension, all as standard.





Customers can choose from three distrinct model lines to suit different lifestyles and work environments: the PURE basic variant for classic robust use, PROGRESSIVE for higher requirements in terms of quality feel and comfort, and POWER as the high-end variant for urban lifestyles.





The X-Class is initially offered with a choice of two engines: the X220d 4MATIC 4-cylinder 2.3l diesel with common-rail and turbocharger, offering 163hp, or the X250d 4MATIC 4-cylinder 2.3l diesel with common-rail and twin-stage turbocharger, offering 190hp.





The X220d 4MATIC comes with a six-speed manual transmission in a choice of PURE or PROGRESSIVE model lines.





The X250d 4MATIC is available in all three model lines: PURE, PROGRESSIVE and POWER, with a seven-speed automatic gearbox available.





The entry-level X-Class PURE model is only available with a rear bumper with integrated step, halogen headlights and a radiator grille with matt black finish.





Inside, the PURE model offers a manually adjustable driver and passenger seat in Tunja black fabric upholstery, with a large storage compartment in the centre console, incorporating an armrest and cupholder. The model also offers semi-automatic air-conditioning with high gloss black details in the air vents.





X-Class PURE models are offered with 17-inch steel wheels as standard.





A differential lock for the rear axle to enhance off-roading capabilities in mud, sand or snow is available for £495, while increased ground clearance by 20mm can be added for £220.





With three standard non-metalic paint choices (danakil red, chisana white and granite green), metallic paint can be added for £510, with a choice of kabora black, axinit bronze, cavansite blue, bering white, rock grey and diamond silver.





Tags: mercedes, mercedes x-class, mercedes pick-up, 2017 mercedes x-class uk pricing, mercedes x-class uk engines, mercedes x-class uk trims

