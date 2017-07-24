2017 Mercedes sales reach new record level
24 July 2017 18:03:30
After it managed to surpass sales of its main rival in the premium segment, Mercedes is now building up its lead.
In the first six months of 2017, Mercedes-Benz was more successful than ever before in a half-year. 209,309 cars were delivered to customers in June (+11.1%) and 1,144,274 in the first six months of the year (+13.7%).
“We have posted the strongest half-year in the history of Mercedes-Benz with sales of significantly more than a million cars,” stated Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing & Sales. “Not only the popularity of our E-Class family contributed to this success; demand for our SUVs is also as high as ever in all regions.”
In Europe, Mercedes-Benz increased its sales to a new high: In the first half of the year, 484,120 vehicles were handed over to customers, which is 8.9% more than in the prior-year period. Of that total, 151,790 vehicles were sold in Germany (+6.3%).
The region with the strongest growth in unit sales since the beginning of the year was Asia-Pacific. Thanks to an increase of 26.7%, 438,710 Mercedes-Benz cars were handed over to customers, more than ever before in a half-year. 292,679 of those automobiles with the star went to customers in China – an increase of 34.5%.
More than 210,000 units of the C-Class Saloon and Estate were sold in the first six months of the year, making the C-Class the bestseller in the Mercedes-Benz portfolio once again. In the first half of the year, sales of these two E-Class models increased to 181,940 units (+68.4%).
