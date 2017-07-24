2017 Mercedes sales reach new record level

After it managed to surpass sales of its main rival in the premium segment, Mercedes is now building up its lead.





In the first six months of 2017, Mercedes-Benz was more successful than ever before in a half-year. 209,309 cars were delivered to customers in June (+11.1%) and 1,144,274 in the first six months of the year (+13.7%).





“We have posted the strongest half-year in the history of Mercedes-Benz with sales of significantly more than a million cars,” stated Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing & Sales. “Not only the popularity of our E-Class family contributed to this success; demand for our SUVs is also as high as ever in all regions.”





In Europe, Mercedes-Benz increased its sales to a new high: In the first half of the year, 484,120 vehicles were handed over to customers, which is 8.9% more than in the prior-year period. Of that total, 151,790 vehicles were sold in Germany (+6.3%).





The region with the strongest growth in unit sales since the beginning of the year was Asia-Pacific. Thanks to an increase of 26.7%, 438,710 Mercedes-Benz cars were handed over to customers, more than ever before in a half-year. 292,679 of those automobiles with the star went to customers in China – an increase of 34.5%.





More than 210,000 units of the C-Class Saloon and Estate were sold in the first six months of the year, making the C-Class the bestseller in the Mercedes-Benz portfolio once again. In the first half of the year, sales of these two E-Class models increased to 181,940 units (+68.4%).









