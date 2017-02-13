2017 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet is here. 630 HP and S-Class seats

A few days ago, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a teaser picture with a new model. Today we have all the details. Its name is 2017 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet and it the most luxurious SUV made by the German car manufacturer. The 2017 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet will be officially showcased durint the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the event which will kick-off in early March.





According to the German car manufacturer, the 2017 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet will be built in just 99 units and the price tag will be about 450,000 USD.





The new 2017 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet has a 57.8 centimeters longer wheelbase, a 45 centimeters ground clereance and special wheels. More than that, the SUV features a soft-top roof that can be lowered or raised with just a press of a button.





Also inside the cabin, the rear-seats have been replaced with the ones seen on the S-Class.





Under the hood, the 2017 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet comes with a V12 6.0 liter biturbo engine which deliver 630 horsepower and 1.000 Nm peak of torque. Also, the German SUV comes with the same axles seen on the G63 AMG 6x6.

Source: Mercedes