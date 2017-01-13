2017 Mercedes GLA WhiteArt Edition and Yellow NightEdition launched
13 January 2017 12:48:46
|Tweet
Along with the introduction of the new 2017 Mercedes GLA on the UK market, the German manufacturer decided to also introduce other two special editions. One is called WhiteArt Edition and can be ordered on every version of the car. The other is called Yellow Night Edition and can be installed only on the top of the range GLA45 AMG.
The new WhiteArt Edition is priced from £31,260 for the GLA 200 WhiteArt Edition. The special edition is based on AMG Line trim, with the addition of 19-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels with a high-sheen finish; black leather upholstery with white and crystal grey stripes; and black floor mats with ‘EDITION’ lettering.
The Premium package is also standard on WhiteArt Edition models. WhiteArt Edition is available for A-Class, CLA and CLA Shooting Brake.
The GLA 45 4MATIC Yellow Night Edition is priced from £53,135. Standard features includes AMG aerodynamics package; AMG Night package; 20-inch AMG 10-spoke alloy wheels with yellow-painted rims; bodystyling with painted yellow details (on diffuser, rear wing and mirror housings); cosmos black metallic paint; Keyless-Go Comfort package; AMG performance steering wheel in Nappa leather and Dinamica microfibre with ‘EDITION’ lettering; and upholstery in Artico leather and Dinamica with yellow highlight stripes.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1921 Mercedes 28/95HP Grand PrixEngine: Water Cooled, M 10546, Inline-6, Power: 73.8 kw / 99 bhp @ 1800 rpmN/A
2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK 230 Final EditionEngine: Inline-4, Power: 146.9 kw / 197 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 2500-5000 rpm
2007 Mercedes-Benz SLR 722 EditionEngine: 90 Degree AMG V8 w/Dry Sump, Power: 484.7 kw / 650 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 820.27 nm / 605 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
1914 Mercedes 115HP 4.5 Grand PrixEngine: Water-Cooled, M93654, Inline-4, Power: 85.8 kw / 115.1 bhp @ 3200 rpmN/A
1905 Mercedes 120HP RennwagenEngine: M 175464, Cats Iron, Inline-4, Power: 89.5 kw / 120 bhp @ 1200 rpmN/A
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Infiniti QX50 Concept unveiled
Infiniti marked an important moment during this year NAIAS Detroit, unveiled the all new QX Concept, an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration. ...
Infiniti marked an important moment during this year NAIAS Detroit, unveiled the all new QX Concept, an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration. ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Audi scores US record sales in 2016
Even if it is not as strong as its German rivals on the US market, Audi managed to score a record year in 2016. December 2016 marked the best-ever month ...
Even if it is not as strong as its German rivals on the US market, Audi managed to score a record year in 2016. December 2016 marked the best-ever month ...
Gadgets
Fiat-Chrysler cars to have Android powered Uconnect systems
Having a fully connected car has become more important than having a powerful car. Fiat-Chrysler Group understood this and asked Google to develop its ...
Having a fully connected car has become more important than having a powerful car. Fiat-Chrysler Group understood this and asked Google to develop its ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Porsche 911 RSR official photos and details
Porsche is doing a great job ain Le Mans and this is ready to be seen these days during Los Angeles Motor Show. The Stuttgart-based company unveiled the ...
Porsche is doing a great job ain Le Mans and this is ready to be seen these days during Los Angeles Motor Show. The Stuttgart-based company unveiled the ...
Videos
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...