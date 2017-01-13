2017 Mercedes GLA WhiteArt Edition and Yellow NightEdition launched

Along with the introduction of the new 2017 Mercedes GLA on the UK market, the German manufacturer decided to also introduce other two special editions. One is called WhiteArt Edition and can be ordered on every version of the car. The other is called Yellow Night Edition and can be installed only on the top of the range GLA45 AMG.





The new WhiteArt Edition is priced from £31,260 for the GLA 200 WhiteArt Edition. The special edition is based on AMG Line trim, with the addition of 19-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels with a high-sheen finish; black leather upholstery with white and crystal grey stripes; and black floor mats with ‘EDITION’ lettering.





The Premium package is also standard on WhiteArt Edition models. WhiteArt Edition is available for A-Class, CLA and CLA Shooting Brake.





The GLA 45 4MATIC Yellow Night Edition is priced from £53,135. Standard features includes AMG aerodynamics package; AMG Night package; 20-inch AMG 10-spoke alloy wheels with yellow-painted rims; bodystyling with painted yellow details (on diffuser, rear wing and mirror housings); cosmos black metallic paint; Keyless-Go Comfort package; AMG performance steering wheel in Nappa leather and Dinamica microfibre with ‘EDITION’ lettering; and upholstery in Artico leather and Dinamica with yellow highlight stripes.









Tags: the yellow night edition is also available on the mercedes-amg a, cla 45, cla 45 shooting brake.

Posted in Mercedes, New Vehicles