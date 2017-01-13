2017 Mercedes GLA UK pricing announced
13 January 2017 12:52:44
|Tweet
Introduced just a few days ago during NAIAS Detroit 2017, the all new mercedes GLA can already be ordered in UK. The smallest crossover in Mercedes range now enjoys a new face, some technical upgrades and a long list of new technologies.
The prices are starting from £25,880 for the GLA 200 SE. The GLA is available with three petrol engines; GLA 200, GLA 250 4MATIC and Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4MATIC. Power outputs range from 156 hp to 381 hp for the range-topping GLA 45, while combined fuel economy and CO2 emissions start at 50.4 mpg and 131 g/km CO2.
The GLA 200d 4MATIC and GLA 220d 4MATIC feature a 2.1-litre diesel engine capable of producing either 136 hp and 177 hp respectively. Combined fuel economy for the entry-level GLA 200d is 67.3 mpg, while CO2 emissions can be as low as 108 g/km.
The GLA is available in either SE, Sport or AMG Line trim. Customers opting for SE now benefit from Keyless-GO starting function as standard, alongside Apple CarPlay; a reversing camera; and off-road comfort suspension. A 360° camera is now also optionally available for £330.
Customers can also have the Premium package, available for £1,695 and including Garmin satellite navigation; parking pilot; LED high performance head lights with Adaptive Highbeam Assist. For £2,995, the Premium Plus package includes the contents of the Premium package, with the addition of Keyless-Go Comfort package and a panoramic sunroof.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1905 Mercedes 120HP RennwagenEngine: M 175464, Cats Iron, Inline-4, Power: 89.5 kw / 120 bhp @ 1200 rpmN/A
1906 Mercedes 120HP RennwagenEngine: M 14126, Inline-6, Power: 93.2 kw / 125 bhp @ 1500 rpmN/A
1907 Mercedes 120HP RennwagenEngine: Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 104.4 kw / 140 bhp @ 1400 rpmN/A
1921 Mercedes 28/95HP Grand PrixEngine: Water Cooled, M 10546, Inline-6, Power: 73.8 kw / 99 bhp @ 1800 rpmN/A
1989 Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 EvolutionEngine: M102 E 25/2 Inline-4, Power: 167.0 kw / 224 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 245.4 nm / 181 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Infiniti QX50 Concept unveiled
Infiniti marked an important moment during this year NAIAS Detroit, unveiled the all new QX Concept, an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration. ...
Infiniti marked an important moment during this year NAIAS Detroit, unveiled the all new QX Concept, an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration. ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Audi scores US record sales in 2016
Even if it is not as strong as its German rivals on the US market, Audi managed to score a record year in 2016. December 2016 marked the best-ever month ...
Even if it is not as strong as its German rivals on the US market, Audi managed to score a record year in 2016. December 2016 marked the best-ever month ...
Gadgets
Fiat-Chrysler cars to have Android powered Uconnect systems
Having a fully connected car has become more important than having a powerful car. Fiat-Chrysler Group understood this and asked Google to develop its ...
Having a fully connected car has become more important than having a powerful car. Fiat-Chrysler Group understood this and asked Google to develop its ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Porsche 911 RSR official photos and details
Porsche is doing a great job ain Le Mans and this is ready to be seen these days during Los Angeles Motor Show. The Stuttgart-based company unveiled the ...
Porsche is doing a great job ain Le Mans and this is ready to be seen these days during Los Angeles Motor Show. The Stuttgart-based company unveiled the ...
Videos
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...