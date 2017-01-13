2017 Mercedes GLA UK pricing announced

Introduced just a few days ago during NAIAS Detroit 2017, the all new mercedes GLA can already be ordered in UK. The smallest crossover in Mercedes range now enjoys a new face, some technical upgrades and a long list of new technologies.





The prices are starting from £25,880 for the GLA 200 SE. The GLA is available with three petrol engines; GLA 200, GLA 250 4MATIC and Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4MATIC. Power outputs range from 156 hp to 381 hp for the range-topping GLA 45, while combined fuel economy and CO2 emissions start at 50.4 mpg and 131 g/km CO2.





The GLA 200d 4MATIC and GLA 220d 4MATIC feature a 2.1-litre diesel engine capable of producing either 136 hp and 177 hp respectively. Combined fuel economy for the entry-level GLA 200d is 67.3 mpg, while CO2 emissions can be as low as 108 g/km.





The GLA is available in either SE, Sport or AMG Line trim. Customers opting for SE now benefit from Keyless-GO starting function as standard, alongside Apple CarPlay; a reversing camera; and off-road comfort suspension. A 360° camera is now also optionally available for £330.





Customers can also have the Premium package, available for £1,695 and including Garmin satellite navigation; parking pilot; LED high performance head lights with Adaptive Highbeam Assist. For £2,995, the Premium Plus package includes the contents of the Premium package, with the addition of Keyless-Go Comfort package and a panoramic sunroof.









