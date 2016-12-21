2017 Mercedes E-Class Coupe UK pricing announced
21 December 2016 19:11:29
Unveiled just a week ago, Mercedes is announcing the UK pricing of the new E-Class Coupe, which is now on sale starting from £40,135 for the E 220 d. The E 300 is available from £41,025, while the E 400 4MATIC starts from £50,775.
The E-Class Coupe is available with a choice of one diesel and two petrol engines. The E 220 d features a 2.0-litre diesel engine, capable of generating 194 hp and 400 Nm. It emits just 119 g/km of CO2 and can achieve up to 61.4 mpg on the combined cycle. It can reach 62 mph from standstill in 7.4 seconds.
The E 300 uses a 2.0-litre turbo-charged petrol engine with an output of 245 hp and maximum torque of 370 Nm. It emits 160 g/km of CO2 and delivers up to 40.4 mpg, while it can sprint from 0 to 62 mph in 6.4 seconds. The E 400 4MATIC has a biturbo 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine generating 333 hp and 480 Nm, while emitting 189 g/km of CO2 and delivering up to 33.6 mpg. It can reach 62 mph from standstill in 5.3 seconds.
The AMG Line in its standard specification includes sports exhaust system (E 300 only), 19-inch five-twin-spoke alloy wheels high performance LED headlights and tail lights, parking pilot including parking sensors and reversing camera, belt feeder, Magic Vision Control ambient lighting with a choice of 64 colours, 8.4-inch infotainment screen with Garmin navigation system (Comand Online with 12.3-inch screen is standard on E 400 4MATIC), split folding rear seats, Active Brake Assist, steering wheel-mounted touchpads, Artico and Dinamica upholstery and heated front seats.
The Premium equipment line is optionally available for £2,795 and includes Memory package; panoramic sunroof; and Keyless Go comfort package. The Premium Plus equipment line (£3,895) adds Multibeam LED intelligent light system and Burmester surround sound system.
The Lane Tracking package is available for £595 and includes Blind Spot Assist and Active Lane Keeping Assist.
The £1,695 Driving Assistance package includes Drive Pilot; Active Brake Assist with cross-traffic function; Evasive Steering Assist; and Pre-Safe Plus. Drive Pilot includes Steering Pilot; Active Lane Change Assist; Active Emergency Stop Assist; Distance Pilot Distronic; and Speed Limit Pilot (in conjunction with Comand Online).
Comand Online is available for £1,495 (standard on E 400 4MATIC) and adds a 12.3-inch infotainment screen. When combined with the £495 12.3-inch cockpit display, this creates a widescreen cabin effect. Air Body Control air suspension is available for £1,495 (standard on E 400 4MATIC).
