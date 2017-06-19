2017 Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet UK pricing announced

Along the new Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer introduced another model on the UK market. It is right in time for summer: the all new Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet.





With a multi-layer acoustic fabric roof that can be operated at speeds up to 31 mph and opened or closed in just 20 seconds, the E-Class Cabriolet has a roof that can be specified in one of three no-cost option colours: black; dark blue and dark brown.





There are four engines available from launch: E 220 d, E 350 d 4MATIC, E 300 and E 400 4MATIC.





Standard specification for the E-Class Cabriolet is based on that of the E-Class Coupe, with the addition of the Airscarf neck-level heating system and Aircap, which helps to redirect the air flow over the cabin for a more relaxing driving experience.





Other standard equipment includes: Agility Control suspension; Magic Vision Control wiper system; LED high performance headlights; reversing camera; heated front seats; and ambient lighting with a choice of 64 colours. Air Body Control air suspension and Comand Online, including the 12.3-inch infotainment screen, are optionally available for £1,495, or standard on the E 400 4MATIC. A second 12.3-inch screen is £495.





The optional Driving Assistance Plus Package (£1,695) includes Drive Pilot, which combines Distance Pilot Distronic, Speed Limit Pilot, Active Lane-Change Assistant, Active Brake Assist cross-traffic function, Evasive Steering Assist and Pre-Safe Impulse Side.









Tags: 2017 mercedes e-class cabriolet, mercedes uk, mercedes e-class, 2017 mercedes e-class cabriolet uk pricing

