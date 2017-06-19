2017 Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet UK pricing announced
19 June 2017 17:55:02
Along the new Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer introduced another model on the UK market. It is right in time for summer: the all new Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet.
With a multi-layer acoustic fabric roof that can be operated at speeds up to 31 mph and opened or closed in just 20 seconds, the E-Class Cabriolet has a roof that can be specified in one of three no-cost option colours: black; dark blue and dark brown.
There are four engines available from launch: E 220 d, E 350 d 4MATIC, E 300 and E 400 4MATIC.
Standard specification for the E-Class Cabriolet is based on that of the E-Class Coupe, with the addition of the Airscarf neck-level heating system and Aircap, which helps to redirect the air flow over the cabin for a more relaxing driving experience.
Other standard equipment includes: Agility Control suspension; Magic Vision Control wiper system; LED high performance headlights; reversing camera; heated front seats; and ambient lighting with a choice of 64 colours. Air Body Control air suspension and Comand Online, including the 12.3-inch infotainment screen, are optionally available for £1,495, or standard on the E 400 4MATIC. A second 12.3-inch screen is £495.
The optional Driving Assistance Plus Package (£1,695) includes Drive Pilot, which combines Distance Pilot Distronic, Speed Limit Pilot, Active Lane-Change Assistant, Active Brake Assist cross-traffic function, Evasive Steering Assist and Pre-Safe Impulse Side.
Audi R8 V10 Spyder Plus officially introduced

Summer just started, so it is a good moment for Audi to launch its offensive. After we saw the new McLaren 570S Spider, now its time to meet the new Audi ...
MG E-Motion Concept launched in Shanghai

MG is a brand that was first launched in UK a few decades ago. The sales went down, the company had a hard time, and ended up bought by a Chinese producers. ...
Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500

Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
DS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric cars

When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
Volkswagen US sales increase in May

Two years after Dieselgate started, Volkswagen is doing well in United States. With its reputation shaken, the German brand is still selling ok to americans. ...
Audi is the first car manufacturer to test autonomous cars in New York

Audi is one of the leaders when it comes to automated driving in the premium segment. And is doing improvements not only in Europe, but also in the US. ...
Ford GT and Ford Mustang GT4 to make debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Ford is one of the manufacturers with a very good reputation in the UK. So it is no wonder the Blue Oval is keeping its public as close as it can with ...
This is the new BMW M4 GT4

BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo

BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
