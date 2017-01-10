Home » News » Mercedes » 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift - Official pictures and details

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift - Official pictures and details

10 January 2017 14:23:07

Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift. The model was showcased during the 2017 Detroit Motor Show and comes with stylistic modifications, with a more refined interior and with a new engine.

On the front side, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift features new headlights, a revised grille and modified bumpers. The rear bumper is also slightly revised and it features a piano black plastic bumper. 

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift - Official pictures and details
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift - Official pictures and details Photos
Inside the cabin, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift comes with the free-standing 8 inch HD display, a new instrument cluster and a rearview camera. 

The standard engine of the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift will be the 2.0 liter turbo unit. It deliver 208 horsepower and 349 Nm peak of torque. It comes in standard with a seven speed transmission and it can travel from not to 60 mph in just 7.2 seconds, or 7.1 seconds when it is equipped with the 4Matic. The top speed is imitated to 209 km/h. 

Tags: , , ,

Posted in Mercedes, New Vehicles

Source: Mercedes

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift - Official pictures and details Photos (15 photos)
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift - Official pictures and details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift - Official pictures and details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift - Official pictures and details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift - Official pictures and details

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2017 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 facelift bows in Detroit

    2017 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 facelift bows in Detroit

  2. 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift - Official pictures and details

    2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift - Official pictures and details

  3. 2017 Kia Stinger official details and photos

    2017 Kia Stinger official details and photos

  4.  
  5. 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan long-wheelbase unveiled in the US

    2018 Volkswagen Tiguan long-wheelbase unveiled in the US

  6. Porsche 911 GTS launched in NAIAS Detroit 2017

    Porsche 911 GTS launched in NAIAS Detroit 2017

  7. 2018 GMC Terrain unveiled with new design

    2018 GMC Terrain unveiled with new design

Related Specs

  1. 1921 Mercedes 28/95HP Grand Prix

    Engine: Water Cooled, M 10546, Inline-6, Power: 73.8 kw / 99 bhp @ 1800 rpmN/A

  2. 1989 Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution

    Engine: M102 E 25/2 Inline-4, Power: 167.0 kw / 224 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 245.4 nm / 181 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm

  3. 1990 Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II

    Engine: M102 E 25/2 Inline-4, Power: 173.0 kw / 232 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 245.4 nm / 181 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm

  4. 1964 Mercedes-Benz 230SL Convertible

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 111.9 kw / 150.1 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 215.58 nm / 159.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm

  5. 1968 Mercedes-Benz 280SL

    Engine: Inline 6, Power: 134.2 kw / 180.0 bhp @ 5700 rpm, Torque: 261.7 nm / 193.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm

New Vehicles

Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang everFord “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

Chrysler Portal Concept unveiled at CES Las VegasChrysler Portal Concept unveiled at CES Las Vegas
FCA Group is using this year CES Las Vegas to introduce a brand new concept, the most advanced concept ever created by the company. It is called Chrysler ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Audi scores US record sales in 2016Audi scores US record sales in 2016
Even if it is not as strong as its German rivals on the US market, Audi managed to score a record year in 2016. December 2016 marked the best-ever month ...

Gadgets

Fiat-Chrysler cars to have Android powered Uconnect systemsFiat-Chrysler cars to have Android powered Uconnect systems
Having a fully connected car has become more important than having a powerful car. Fiat-Chrysler Group understood this and asked Google to develop its ...

Various News

Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prizeFord 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...

Motorsports

Porsche 911 RSR official photos and detailsPorsche 911 RSR official photos and details
Porsche is doing a great job ain Le Mans and this is ready to be seen these days during Los Angeles Motor Show. The Stuttgart-based company unveiled the ...

Videos

Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
Copyright CarSession.com