2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift - Official pictures and details
10 January 2017 14:23:07
Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift. The model was showcased during the 2017 Detroit Motor Show and comes with stylistic modifications, with a more refined interior and with a new engine.
On the front side, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift features new headlights, a revised grille and modified bumpers. The rear bumper is also slightly revised and it features a piano black plastic bumper.
Inside the cabin, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift comes with the free-standing 8 inch HD display, a new instrument cluster and a rearview camera.
The standard engine of the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift will be the 2.0 liter turbo unit. It deliver 208 horsepower and 349 Nm peak of torque. It comes in standard with a seven speed transmission and it can travel from not to 60 mph in just 7.2 seconds, or 7.1 seconds when it is equipped with the 4Matic. The top speed is imitated to 209 km/h.
