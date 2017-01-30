2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain - Price list

Mercedes-Benz has published the price list for the new 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain. As you already know, the German model comes with a more rugged exterior and with a bigger ride height.





The new 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain starts at 58,101 euros, which is about 4,700 euros compared to the regular E220d 4Matic Estate. More than that, it will also cost more than its key rivals, Audi A6 Allroad Quattro (55,800 euros) and Volvo V90 Cross Country (56,350 euros).





For all this amount of money you get a 29 millimeters (1.1 inches) higher ground and air suspension. The new 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain is based on the Avantgarde trim and can be ordered with 20 inch wheels (+714 euros).





The 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain will come to showrooms starting this March.

Tags: 2017 mercedes-benz e-class all-terrain, e-class all-terrain, mercedes-benz, mercedes-benz e-class all-terrain

Posted in Mercedes, Various News

Source: Mercedes-Benz