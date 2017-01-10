2017 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 facelift bows in Detroit

In 2017 AMG division will celebrate its 50 anniversary and their year started pretty cool. We say that because during the 2017 Detroit Motor Show, the Germans from Mercedes-AMG have revealed the 2017 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 facelift.





The model comes with a revised exterior, a more appealing interior and with extra oomph. The new 2017 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 facelift comes with modified side skirts, spoilers and rear diffuser. It also has new black alloy wheels with some yellow accents.





Inside the cabin, customers will get the new 8 inch display with COMMAND infotainment system. The seats have been also replaced with new ones while the accessories are sportier than ever.





Under the hood, the 2017 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 facelift comes with the same 2.0 turbo engine. But this time, the unit deliver 385 horsepower and 474 Nm peak of torque. The run from not to 60 mph is done in 4.3 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph. The 2017 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 facelift will go on sale this summer.





Tags: 2017 detroit motor show, 2017 mercedes-amg gla 45, 2017 mercedes-amg gla 45 facelift, mercedes-amg gla 45 facelift

