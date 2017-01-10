2017 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 facelift bows in Detroit
10 January 2017 14:26:50
|Tweet
In 2017 AMG division will celebrate its 50 anniversary and their year started pretty cool. We say that because during the 2017 Detroit Motor Show, the Germans from Mercedes-AMG have revealed the 2017 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 facelift.
The model comes with a revised exterior, a more appealing interior and with extra oomph. The new 2017 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 facelift comes with modified side skirts, spoilers and rear diffuser. It also has new black alloy wheels with some yellow accents.
Inside the cabin, customers will get the new 8 inch display with COMMAND infotainment system. The seats have been also replaced with new ones while the accessories are sportier than ever.
Under the hood, the 2017 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 facelift comes with the same 2.0 turbo engine. But this time, the unit deliver 385 horsepower and 474 Nm peak of torque. The run from not to 60 mph is done in 4.3 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph. The 2017 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 facelift will go on sale this summer.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
2017 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 facelift bows in Detroit
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift - Official pictures and details
2017 Kia Stinger official details and photos
-
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan long-wheelbase unveiled in the US
Porsche 911 GTS launched in NAIAS Detroit 2017
2018 GMC Terrain unveiled with new design
Related Specs
1980 Mercedes-Benz 450 SLC AMG Group 2Engine: V8, Power: 279.6 kw / 375 bhpN/A
1913 Mercedes-Knight 16/45HP TouringEngine: Watercooled, KN 1034 Inline-4, Power: 33.6 kw / 45 bhp @ 1750 rpmN/A
1975 Mercedes-Benz 450 SEL 6.9Engine: V8 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 213.3 kw / 286 bhp @ 4250 rpmN/A
1973 Mercedes-Benz 450 SLEngine: V8, Power: 167.8 kw / 225.0 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 378.27 nm / 279.0 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
1973 Mercedes-Benz 450 SLCEngine: V8, Power: 161.8 kw / 217.0 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 359.29 nm / 265.0 ft lbs @ 3250 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Chrysler Portal Concept unveiled at CES Las Vegas
FCA Group is using this year CES Las Vegas to introduce a brand new concept, the most advanced concept ever created by the company. It is called Chrysler ...
FCA Group is using this year CES Las Vegas to introduce a brand new concept, the most advanced concept ever created by the company. It is called Chrysler ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Audi scores US record sales in 2016
Even if it is not as strong as its German rivals on the US market, Audi managed to score a record year in 2016. December 2016 marked the best-ever month ...
Even if it is not as strong as its German rivals on the US market, Audi managed to score a record year in 2016. December 2016 marked the best-ever month ...
Gadgets
Fiat-Chrysler cars to have Android powered Uconnect systems
Having a fully connected car has become more important than having a powerful car. Fiat-Chrysler Group understood this and asked Google to develop its ...
Having a fully connected car has become more important than having a powerful car. Fiat-Chrysler Group understood this and asked Google to develop its ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Porsche 911 RSR official photos and details
Porsche is doing a great job ain Le Mans and this is ready to be seen these days during Los Angeles Motor Show. The Stuttgart-based company unveiled the ...
Porsche is doing a great job ain Le Mans and this is ready to be seen these days during Los Angeles Motor Show. The Stuttgart-based company unveiled the ...
Videos
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...