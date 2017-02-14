2017 Mazda MX-5 US pricing announced

Mazda updates the 2017 range of the MX-5 in the US and announces pricing for the new soft-top, who managed to win two important prizes in 2016: World Car of the Year and World Car Design of the Year.





MX-5 retains its $24,915 base price, but for 2017, the only packaging changes include adding Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM) and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA) as standard equipment for MX-5 Club models. Previously, these features were exclusive to MX-5 Grand Touring.





There are three MX-5 trim levels from which to choose, including the entry-level MX-5 Sport, leather-lined MX-5 Grand Touring or harder-edge MX-5 Club.





MX-5 Sport comes with black cloth seats, bright-finish 16-inch wheels, one USB port in addition to standard Bluetooth phone pairing and audio streaming, six-speaker audio system, leather-wrapped shifter and handbrake, cruise control and power mirrors and windows and LED headlights and tail lights.





MX-5 Club builds upon those features with red stitching on the seats, steering wheel and shifter, a limited-slip differential and shock tower brace in models equipped with the six-speed SKYACTIV-MT manual transmission, a front aerodynamic body extension and spoiler and a Bilstein suspension. Optionally available is the Brembo/BBS Package, which further upgrades MX-5 Club models with side still extensions; lightweight, forged BBS wheels; and front Brembo brakes that have greater heat tolerances in addition to red-painted brake calipers on all four corners.





Shared with MX-5 Grand Touring models, MX-5 Club also comes with a nine-speaker BOSE Premium audio system, featuring headrest-mounted speakers and Mazda Connect infotainment, which makes phone, SiriusXM satellite radio, audio and infotainment controls accessible through a seven-inch commander control knob and touchscreen interface. Both MX-5 Club and Grand Touring also feature LED running lamps.













Tags: 2017 mazda mx-5 us pricing, us prices, mazda mx-5 price, mazda mx-5 us price

