2017 Mazda CX-5 US pricing announced

The new generation Mazda CX-5, unveiled last fall during Los Angeles Motor Show, is now available to order in the US. The all-new 2017 CX-5 will arrive in late March at dealerships nationwide with a starting price of $24,045.





The entry CX-5 Sport trim features 17-inch alloy wheels, black cloth-upholstered seats, cruise control, air conditioning, power windows, power mirrors, pushbutton starter, LED headlights, variable intermittent windshield wipers, carpeted floor mats, a 40:20:40 split-folding rear seat, Smart City Brake Support and power door locks.





Additionally, CX-5 comes standard with Mazda CONNECT, which pairs a 7-inch color touchscreen- and Commander-control-knob-operated infotainment display that incorporates AM/FM/HD radio, vehicle diagnostics, a backup camera, Bluetooth phone and audio integration and two USB ports for phone connectivity and charging.





CX-5 Touring adds a six-way power driver’s seat, leatherette seating surfaces with Lux Suede inserts, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, heated front seats, rear privacy glass, auto-leveling LED headlights, a six-speaker audio system, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter handle, illuminated vanity mirrors, a rear center armrest, rear HVAC vents, dual-zone climate control, rear USB ports and a reclining rear bench seat.





Further building on CX-5 Touring is the Preferred Equipment Package, which includes a BOSE® 10-speaker audio system with CenterPoint 2 and AudioPilot 2, a power glass moonroof, power liftgate, navigation, auto-dimming mirrors with Homelink and auto on/off headlights. Customers can also opt for the Touring i-ACTIVSENSE Package on top of the Preferred Equipment Package, adding High Beam Control, Lane-Departure Warning, Lane-Keep Assist, Mazda Radar Cruise Control and Smart Brake Support.





All models come standard with the SKYACTIV-G 2.5 engine and six-speed SKYACTIV-DRIVE automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, with Mazda’s predictive i-ACTIV all-wheel drive available on all trim levels.













Tags: 2017 mazda cx-5 us pricing, mazda cx-5 us pricing, mazda cx-5, new mazda cx-5

Posted in Mazda, New Vehicles