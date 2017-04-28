2017 Mazda CX-3 updated in UK

On the market for almost three years, the current generation Mazda CX-3 receives a well deserved facelift, which includes new trim levels, better insulation for the cabin and some mild exterior changes.





The revised 13-model Mazda CX-3 range features eight 2.0-litre SKYACTIV-G petrol models and five SKYACTIV-D 105ps diesels. Offered with either 120ps or 150ps, the 2.0-litre petrol engine accounts for 80 per cent of UK sales. Available in all trims, with both SKYACTIV-MT manual and SKYACTIV-Drive automatic transmissions, the 120ps engine with front-wheel drive makes up the bulk of the line-up, while the 150ps engine is matched exclusively to all-wheel drive (AWD).





Smoother (NSS) technology, which thanks to a dynamic damper inside the piston pin suppresses resonance from the piston and connecting rod to reduce knock noise during starting and low-speed acceleration.





This improvement in refinement is matched to subtle enhancements to the Mazda CX-3’s already driver-focused dynamics. Slightly altered front and rear damper specifications and new front lower arm rear side bushings improve ride quality, while recalibration of the electric power steering has improved precision and linearity of the steering.





Adding to this dynamic improvement is the introduction of G-Vectoring Control (GVC). Having made its debut on the 2017 Mazda3, GVC is now standard across the Mazda CX-3 range.





Standard from SE-L Nav trim onwards, Mazda Advanced Smart City Brake Support has been upgraded to include pedestrian detection. Other new equipment highlights on the upgraded Mazda CX-3 include heated, auto-power folding door mirrors across the range, and on Sport Nav models a heated steering wheel and a colour head-up display.









Tags: 2017 mazda cx-3, mazda cx-3, mazda cx-3 updates, revised mazda cx-3

Posted in Mazda, New Vehicles