2017 Lamborghini Aventador S - Official pictures and details

Lamborghini has officially unveiled the 2017 Lamborghini Aventador S. The model will be showcased during the 2017 Detroit Motor Show, the event which will kick-off in January. The new 2017 Lamborghini Aventador S comes with a more aggressive exterior and some body parts were borrowed from the SV version of the Aventador.





On the front side of the car we see a more aggressive spoiler, bigger air intakes and a modified hood. At the back, we see a revised spoiler, a modified air diffuser and a new exhaust pipe.





Inside the cabin, the 2017 Lamborghini Aventador S features a new digital instrument cluster that has multiple layouts based on the selected driving mode: Strada, Sport, Corsa and Ego. Also, the infotainment system is compatible with Apple CarPlay.





Under the hood, the new 2017 Lamborghini Aventador S features the same V12 6.5 liter naturally-aspirated engine. This time, the unit was tweaked to deliver 740 horsepower and 690 Nm peak of torque. The 2017 Lamborghini Aventador S run from stand still to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 250 km/h.

Source: Lamborghini