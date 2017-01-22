2017 Kia Stinger unveiled in European specification

Unveiled for the first time during Detroit Motor Show, the new Kia Stinger will also be sold in Europe. The new Kia Stinger closely follows the design and engineering blueprint laid down by the 2011 Kia GT Concept, and will be the highest-performance production vehicle in the company’s history.





In Europe, the Stinger will be available with a choice of three engines: a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine, a powerful 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6, and – announced for the first time – a 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine.





The engine anticipated to account for the majority of Stinger sales across Europe is a 2.2-litre turbodiesel. The 2.2-litre engine is capable of producing 200 ps at 3,800 rpm. Its maximum torque output is 440 Nm and is available to drivers across 1,750-2,750 rpm range, enabling the car to accelerate from 0-to-100 kph in 8.5 seconds, and on to a top speed of 225 kph.





The 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder ‘Theta’ engine produces 255 ps at 6,200 rpm. Its maximum torque output – 353 Nm – is available from 1,400 to 4,000 rpm. The Stinger’s most powerful engine is a 3.3-litre twin-turbocharged V6 Lambda II petrol engine, with peak power of 370 ps arriving at 6,000 rpm, and 510 Nm torque accessible from 1,300 to 4,500 rpm. Stinger models powered by the 3.3-litre turbocharged engine can accelerate from 0-to-100 kph in just 5.1 seconds, making it the fastest-accelerating production Kia ever. With this engine, Kia is targeting a top speed of 270 kph.





The Stinger features the second-generation of Kia’s electronic eight-speed automatic transmission, which is fitted as standard with all engines. The Stinger is Kia’s first sedan to be available with either rear- or all-wheel drive.













