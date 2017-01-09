2017 Kia Stinger official details and photos

After launching all kind of mass production cars that sold well across the Globe, Kia is now ready to introduce us its first model dedicated to those who also enjoy spending money on fast cars. Kia officially unveiled the new Stinger, a four-door coupe aimed at the future Volkswagen Arteon.





At 114.4 inches, the Stinger’s wheelbase is longer than the Audi A4, Infiniti Q50, Lexus IS, BMW 4 Gran Coupe and even the Lexus GS and Mercedes CLS. It’s also longer overall (190.2 inches) and wider (73.6 inches) than the others in the segment.





Riding on a chassis comprised of 55 percent advanced high-strength steel, the Stinger rigidity also contributes to reduced NVH and a quiet cabin. The MacPherson front and multi-link rear suspension has been tuned and a Kia first is ride-damping and vehicle handling traits that may be modified by the driver through an electronically adjustable suspension known as Dynamic Stability Damping Control. The system is accessed through five drive modes (another Kia first): Personal, Eco, Sport, Comfort and Smart.





The standard 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder Theta II engine produces an estimated 255 horsepower at approximately 6,200 rpm. Maximum torque of 260 lb.-ft. is available from 1,400 – 4,000 rpm. Performance credentials are further enhanced through the available 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 Lambda II engine, which is anticipated to produce 365 horsepower at an estimated 6,000 rpm and offer max torque of 376 lb.-ft. from 1,300 – 4,500 rpm. Kia is targeting 5.1 seconds to 62 mph and a top speed of 167 mph with the twin turbocharged V6.





The Stinger features a second-generation eight-speed rear-drive automatic transmission. First offered in the K900 luxury sedan, the gearbox has been designed in-house.





The Stinger is Kia’s first sedan available with rear- or all-wheel drive. Rear-wheel biased for optimal control in the wet or dry, the AWD system features a new Dynamic Torque Vectoring Control system which monitors driver inputs and road conditions and automatically applies power and braking force to the appropriate wheels to maintain course in adverse conditions. Rear-drive vehicles get the benefit of a mechanical limited slip differential to help evenly distribute power through the rear wheels.





Offered with multiple engine and drivetrain configurations and luxurious accommodations, the Stinger is planned to go on sale in the U.S. late this year. Pricing will be announced closer to the vehicle’s launch date.













Tags: kia, kia stinger, 2017 kia stinger, kia four door coupe, kia stinger photos

