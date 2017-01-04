2017 Kia Picanto - Official pictures and details

A few weeks ago, Kia has published the first official sketches of the upcoming 2017 Kia Picanto. But now it's all official. The South-Korean car manufacturer is up and ready with a new set of pictures of the Picanto.





As we previously reported, the 2017 Kia Picanto will come with a more aggressive and sporty exterior. The version shown in these pictures is the GT Line range-topping and has extremely sporty features. According to Kia it brings youthful and energetic character to the A-segment and conveys a more assertive stance through bolder body lines and subtly sculptured surfaces.





The new 2018 Kia Picanto was designed by teams in South Korea and Germany and this will be a purpose build car for the European market. The new model has a 15 millimeter long wheelbase and shorter overhangs which means a more dynamic car on the corners.





Inside the cabin, the 2017 Kia Picanto will come with a new layout and with a “floating” touchscreen infotainment system that is compatible with Apple Car Play and Android Auto.





Under the hood the 2017 Kia Picanto will probably come with the 1.0 turbo petrol unit and with the 1.2 liter naturally-aspirated engine.





Source: Kia