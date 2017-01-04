2017 Kia Picanto - Official pictures and details
4 January 2017 13:25:37
|Tweet
A few weeks ago, Kia has published the first official sketches of the upcoming 2017 Kia Picanto. But now it's all official. The South-Korean car manufacturer is up and ready with a new set of pictures of the Picanto.
As we previously reported, the 2017 Kia Picanto will come with a more aggressive and sporty exterior. The version shown in these pictures is the GT Line range-topping and has extremely sporty features. According to Kia it brings youthful and energetic character to the A-segment and conveys a more assertive stance through bolder body lines and subtly sculptured surfaces.
The new 2018 Kia Picanto was designed by teams in South Korea and Germany and this will be a purpose build car for the European market. The new model has a 15 millimeter long wheelbase and shorter overhangs which means a more dynamic car on the corners.
Inside the cabin, the 2017 Kia Picanto will come with a new layout and with a “floating” touchscreen infotainment system that is compatible with Apple Car Play and Android Auto.
Under the hood the 2017 Kia Picanto will probably come with the 1.0 turbo petrol unit and with the 1.2 liter naturally-aspirated engine.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
2017 Kia Picanto - Official pictures and details
2018 Honda Civic Type R will have a CVT gearbox but no 4WD
Volvo introduces Skype app for XC90, S90 and V90
-
Ford Mustang and F-150 to gain electric versions
2017 Honda CR-V to make an appearance during Super Bowl
Fiat-Chrysler cars to have Android powered Uconnect systems
Related Specs
2007 Kia Kue ConceptEngine: V8, Power: 298.3 kw / 400 bhp, Torque: 542.33 nm / 400 ft lbs
2004 Kia Sport Concept CarN/A, Power: 149.1 kw / 200 bhpN/A
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Volkswagen ID Concept to be introduced at NAIAS Detroit
Volkswagen is closer and closer to revealing a new electric car. At the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Volkswagen is presenting a ...
Volkswagen is closer and closer to revealing a new electric car. At the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Volkswagen is presenting a ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen delivers record numbers in October despite Dieselgate
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Gadgets
Honda and Waymo to work on self-driving vehicles
Honda and other important manufacturers are understanding that car sharing is a trend that will become more and more popular in the future, when owning ...
Honda and other important manufacturers are understanding that car sharing is a trend that will become more and more popular in the future, when owning ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Porsche 911 RSR official photos and details
Porsche is doing a great job ain Le Mans and this is ready to be seen these days during Los Angeles Motor Show. The Stuttgart-based company unveiled the ...
Porsche is doing a great job ain Le Mans and this is ready to be seen these days during Los Angeles Motor Show. The Stuttgart-based company unveiled the ...
Videos
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...