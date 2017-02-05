2017 Kia Niro US pricing announced
5 February 2017 17:54:18
Kia is extending its US presence with the introduction of a new crossover: the 2017 Niro. The South-Korean manufacturer announced pricing for the allnew 2017 Niro crossover hybrid.
When the Niro arrives in dealerships early in 2017 it will be offered in five trim levels – FE, LX, EX, Touring and a limitedproduction, Launch Edition.
Pricing for the FE is $22,890 and the topoftheline Touring with its luxury, infotainment and convenience features is $29,650.
The Niro FE, with a starting price of $22,890 and 50MPG (combined), is equipped with a long list of standard features, including: 16inch wheels; 6way front seats; power windows; keyless entry; cruise control; 7inch touchscreen display with rearview camera; UVO3 with Apple CarPlayTM, Android Auto and a sixspeaker audio system with steeringwheel mounted controls.
Moving up to the $23,200 LX trim adds Smart Key with push button start, roof rails and LED rear combination lamps. Among the extras added to EX $25,700 are heated combination cloth and leather seating, leatherwrapped steering wheel, LED daytime running lights, heated power folding mirrors, front fog lamps, and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Rear Cross, Traffic Alert (RCTA) and Lane Change Assist (LCA) driver assistance features.
The Launch Edition is available in Snow White Pearl or Aurora Black Pearl exterior colors and offers an exclusive look via the unique Hyper Gray 18inch alloy wheels with Michelin tires, unique metallic color grille, 10way driver’s seat, 8inch touchscreen navigation system, 8speaker Harman Kardon premium audio and is $28,000.
Touring trim $29,650 is equipped with an array of additional features includes power tilt/slide sunroof, front and rear park assist, heated and ventilated seats, heated steering wheel, 10way power driver’s seat with memory and 8speaker Harman Kardon premium audio.
