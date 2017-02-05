2017 Kia Niro US pricing announced

Kia is extending its US presence with the introduction of a new crossover: the 2017 Niro. The South-Korean manufacturer announced pricing for the all­new 2017 Niro crossover hybrid.





When the Niro arrives in dealerships early in 2017 it will be offered in five trim levels – FE, LX, EX, Touring and a limited­production, Launch Edition.





Pricing for the FE is $22,890 and the top­of­the­line Touring with its luxury, infotainment and convenience features is $29,650.





The Niro FE, with a starting price of $22,890 and 50­MPG (combined), is equipped with a long list of standard features, including: 16­inch wheels; 6­way front seats; power windows; keyless entry; cruise control; 7­inch touchscreen display with rearview camera; UVO3 with Apple CarPlayTM, Android Auto and a six­speaker audio system with steering­wheel­ mounted controls.





Moving up to the $23,200 LX trim adds Smart Key with push button start, roof rails and LED rear combination lamps. Among the extras added to EX $25,700 are heated combination cloth and leather seating, leather­wrapped steering wheel, LED daytime running lights, heated power folding mirrors, front fog lamps, and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Rear Cross, Traffic Alert (RCTA) and Lane Change Assist (LCA) driver assistance features.





The Launch Edition is available in Snow White Pearl or Aurora Black Pearl exterior colors and offers an exclusive look via the unique Hyper Gray 18­inch alloy wheels with Michelin tires, unique metallic color grille, 10­way driver’s seat, 8­inch touchscreen navigation system, 8­speaker Harman Kardon premium audio and is $28,000.





Touring trim $29,650 is equipped with an array of additional features includes power tilt/slide sunroof, front and rear park assist, heated and ventilated seats, heated steering wheel, 10­way power driver’s seat with memory and 8­speaker Harman Kardon premium audio.









Tags: kia, kia niro, kia niro us pricing, kia us pricing

Posted in Kia, New Vehicles