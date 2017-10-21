Home » News » Jeep » 2017 Jeep Compass earns top safety pick from IIHS

2017 Jeep Compass earns top safety pick from IIHS

21 October 2017 11:22:18

Jeep Compass wants its share of the SUV market and hopes it will become as popular as its predecesor. In order to do so, the car had to be very safe. And IIHS confirms that in its latest ratings.

The 2017 compact SUV achieves “good” ratings in each of five IIHS tests that evaluate crashworthiness. Its available Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) technology also earns a grade of “superior.” Each is the highest possible IIHS rating in its category.

More than half of its high-strength steel comprises hot-stamped steel and advanced high-strength steel, indicative of a trend that has seen FCA US increase their overall use by more than 50 percent since model-year 2012.
The 2017 Jeep Compass scored “good” ratings in tests that simulate a side impact with a large SUV or pickup truck, a moderate-offset frontal impact, a small-offset frontal impact, roof-deformation consistent with a rollover and a rear collision capable of inducing whiplash.

The new Jeep Compass benefits from sensor-fusion technology in its available driver-assist feature, Full-speed Forward Collision Warning-Plus.

Full-speed Forward Collision Warning-Plus is among 70 safety and security features in the all-new 2017 Jeep Compass. Among its seven standard-equipment air bags are seat-mounted side pelvic-thorax air bags and full-length, side-curtain air bags.


