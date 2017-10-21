2017 Jeep Compass earns top safety pick from IIHS
21 October 2017 11:22:18
Jeep Compass wants its share of the SUV market and hopes it will become as popular as its predecesor. In order to do so, the car had to be very safe. And IIHS confirms that in its latest ratings.
The 2017 compact SUV achieves “good” ratings in each of five IIHS tests that evaluate crashworthiness. Its available Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) technology also earns a grade of “superior.” Each is the highest possible IIHS rating in its category.
More than half of its high-strength steel comprises hot-stamped steel and advanced high-strength steel, indicative of a trend that has seen FCA US increase their overall use by more than 50 percent since model-year 2012.
The 2017 Jeep Compass scored “good” ratings in tests that simulate a side impact with a large SUV or pickup truck, a moderate-offset frontal impact, a small-offset frontal impact, roof-deformation consistent with a rollover and a rear collision capable of inducing whiplash.
The new Jeep Compass benefits from sensor-fusion technology in its available driver-assist feature, Full-speed Forward Collision Warning-Plus.
Full-speed Forward Collision Warning-Plus is among 70 safety and security features in the all-new 2017 Jeep Compass. Among its seven standard-equipment air bags are seat-mounted side pelvic-thorax air bags and full-length, side-curtain air bags.
2018 Infiniti QX80 - official teaser pictures

The third generation Infiniti QX80 will be officially unveiled during the Dubari Motor Show, the event which will kick off on November 17. According to ...
Hyundai Hypereconiq Ioniq concept scheduled for SEMA Las Vegas

The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
Land Rover Discovery transformed in a mobile kitchen for Jamie Oliver

Ever imagined a car being transformed in a mobile kitchen. We said car, not van, so the challenge is very difficult. Not so difficult for Chef and TV ...
GM outlines its zero-emissions plans

Since it introduced the Chevrolet Volt, its first electric vehicle, GM entered a path that was supposed to lead to a complete electrification of the range. ...
Skoda enjoys record sales in September

Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Nissan and Amazon Alexa will allow you to talk to your car

Nissan wants to offer its clients new technologies and is now updating the list of gadgets you can find in its US vehicles. ...
First Polestar model - teaser pictures

A few months ago, Volvo announced that Polestar will become an independent sub-brand of the company. Now, Polestar is ready to unveil their first model. ...
BMW M8 GTE - First official pictures

BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
2018 Audi A8 review. The new German model is the most tech savvy car

Audi A8 was launched a few months ago and now we have the chance to see the first proper video review of the car. After the official presentation, we ...
