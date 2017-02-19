2017 Jaguar F-Pace, XE anf XF get updates

Along with the app that helps you pay you gas at Shell stations, Jaguar is also introducing a range of updates for its most important models: Jaguar F-PACE performance SUV, F-TYPE and XF and XE sports saloon.





The enhancements to the 2018 model year F-PACE include the introduction of an efficient new E-Performance diesel model with CO2 emissions as low as 126g/km and fuel economy of 59.2mpg (4.8 l/100km) on the combined cycle – meaning fewer refuelling stops altogether. In addition a high-output 240PS diesel and advanced new 250PS Ingenium petrol engine also join the line-up.





The potent 240PS diesel engine and new Ingenium petrol powerplant are also available in the XF sports saloon, alongside a 200PS version of the new Ingenium petrol engine, blending traditional Jaguar performance with excellent efficiency.





For 2018MY, the XE sports saloon is available with 200PS RWD automatic and 250PS RWD and AWD automatic derivatives of the new four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine, giving customers greater choice than ever. Drivers looking for even more dynamic performance can opt for the upgraded XE S, with its thrilling 380PS 3.0-litre V6 engine – up from 340PS – shared with the F-TYPE sports car.





Both the enhanced XE and XF sports saloons are available with Gesture Boot Lid functionality, making loading and unloading more convenient, while Jaguar’s Configurable Dynamics technology is introduced as a standalone feature on both vehicles, allowing drivers to personalise the gearshift, throttle response and steering settings.





A virtual 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster with full-screen 3D navigation and the availability of Dual View touchscreen technology also provides customers with added convenience as part of the updates.









