2017 Isuzu D-Max UK pricing announced

Isuzu is returning to UK market with the introduction of the new generation D-Max. The new model will arrive in showrooms this Spring with the same range of trim levels: Utility, Eiger, Yukon, Utah and Blade with a range of single, extended and double cab variants available.





The entry-level Utility D-Max, priced from £15,749 comes equipped with LED daytime running lights, Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control, Bluetooth connectivity, power windows and air conditioning.





Eiger double cab (from £20,499) adds a reversing camera, 16-inch alloy wheels, body coloured bumpers, audio system with CD player and 6 speakers.





Yukon (from £20,499) adds 18-inch alloy wheels, silver side steps, new 7-inch multi-function touchscreen, LED rear lights, Cruise Control, rear load liner and a leather steering wheel.





Utah (from £24,149) takes comfort up a notch with keyless entry with push button start, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite navigation, DAB digital radio, roof bars, leather upholstery with heated front seats, rear parking sensors, automatic air conditioning.





The range-topping Blade (from £26,999) adds tinted windows, 9-inch multi-function touchscreen, remote locking lower tailgate, Blade puddle lamps, front and rear parking sensors, and a colour-coded Aeroklas canopy or sports bar with roller cover.





A brand new 1.9 litre turbo diesel engine has been fitted, which produces 164 PS and 360Nm of torque.









