2017 Isuzu D-Max - Details and pictures
6 April 2017 16:43:56
Isuzu has published all the details you have to know about the 2017 D-Max. The model was first unveiled in the UK at the end of February and now we have more details. First of all, the entry-level version (Utility) will feature LED DRLs, air conditioning, power windows, Bluetooth connectivity, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control. The price? 15,749 GBP.
The 2017 Isuzu D-Max will have 5 trim levels. If you are going for the Eiger version you will get woven seat fabric and soft pad armrest. The Yukon comes with an infotainment system with a 7 inch display, a reversing camera and 18 inch alloy wheels. The top line is named Blade and has a 9 inch display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and other heavy-duty accessories.
Under the hood, the 2017 Isuzu D-Max will come only with the 1.9 diesel engine. You can pick the Single Cab with 4x2 or the Extended Cab with 4x4. Later but not the least is the Double Cab with 4x4. An automatic transmission is also on the table.
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
McLaren is decided to go again against hypercars. Its latest target will be the Valkyrie hypercar, announced by Aston martin and Red Bull. To be sure ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Unveiled for the first time last year in los Angeles Motor Show, the third generation Mazda CX-5 is already reaching its customers in the US. Europe is ...
Having a fully connected car has become more important than having a powerful car. Fiat-Chrysler Group understood this and asked Google to develop its ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
In November, Volkswagen announced that it will not compete in the 2017 WRC season. As a result, Sebastien Ogier, the four-time WRC was back on the market. ...
I'm in love with Mercedes-AMG's and I want to share this with you. Until now I haven't got the chance to drive the new E63 S but I have a lot of time ...
