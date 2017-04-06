2017 Isuzu D-Max - Details and pictures

Isuzu has published all the details you have to know about the 2017 D-Max. The model was first unveiled in the UK at the end of February and now we have more details. First of all, the entry-level version (Utility) will feature LED DRLs, air conditioning, power windows, Bluetooth connectivity, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control. The price? 15,749 GBP.





The 2017 Isuzu D-Max will have 5 trim levels. If you are going for the Eiger version you will get woven seat fabric and soft pad armrest. The Yukon comes with an infotainment system with a 7 inch display, a reversing camera and 18 inch alloy wheels. The top line is named Blade and has a 9 inch display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and other heavy-duty accessories.





Under the hood, the 2017 Isuzu D-Max will come only with the 1.9 diesel engine. You can pick the Single Cab with 4x2 or the Extended Cab with 4x4. Later but not the least is the Double Cab with 4x4. An automatic transmission is also on the table.





Source: Isuzu