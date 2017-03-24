2017 Infiniti Q50 gets refreshed

Infiniti introduced the revised Q50 model during this year Geneva Motor Show. The four door saloon has now an improved design. Coinciding with the refreshed look of the new Q50 is the introduction of a new grade structure – Pure, Luxe, Sport and Red Sport 400 – which sees differentiation in the look of the range-topping sports grades.





All grades benefit from an update to Infiniti's signature double-arch grille. The grille's three-dimensional, textural quality has been enhanced with a deeper detailing of the waved mesh-pattern surface and chrome surround. Rising from the double-arch grille is a character line, which flows energetically through the side of the body like a wave.





The LED headlamps enhance INFINITI's trademark 'human-eye' aspect, while new slimmer combination LED rear lamps, derived from the Q60 sports coupe.





The new Q50 is the first INFINITI vehicle to use ProPILOT as the overall brand for the company's driver support technologies.





The Q50 delivers uses the award-winning 3.0-liter V6 twin turbo engine from the new and exclusive VR powertrain family. It delivers 400 hp at 6,400 rpm and 350 lb-ft maximum torque from 1,600 to 5,200 rpm. The 300 hp version delivers peak power at 6,400 rpm, producing 295 lb-ft torque across a wide 1,600-5,200 rpm range.





Another Q50 powertrain option includes a 2.0-liter turbocharged, 4-cylinder unit, featuring stop/start technology. The 2.0-liter gasoline engine produces 208 hp at 5,500 rpm, with 258 lb-ft peak torque from 1,250 rpm.





In 2016, the Q50 was the first INFINITI model to feature Dynamic Digital Suspension, combining enhanced ride comfort with direct handling responses and agility. Dynamic Digital Suspension is aided by electronic and adaptive dampers, and – as with Direct Adaptive Steering – drivers can customize the settings through the Drive Mode Select. As standard, the Q50 features independent multi-link suspension.









