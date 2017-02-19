2017 Hyundai i30 Wagon - First teaser picture
19 February 2017 03:49:05
Hyundai has published the first teaser picture of the upcoming i30 Wagon generation. The model will be showcased during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the event which will kick off in early March.
According to Hyundai, the upcoming 2017 Hyundai i30 Wagon will be able to swallow 545 liters. The design will be similar to the hatchback but, obvious, the rear end is modified in order to house the new boot.
Under the hood there are no surprises. The 2017 Hyundai i30 Wagon will feature the same engines as the hatchback version. For short we have a 1.4 liter gasoline unit rated at 138 horsepower and 242 Nm peak of torque. There will be also a naturally aspirated version of this engine which will deliver only 100 horsepower and will serve as an entry-level powertrain. There will also be a 1.0 three-cylinder engine that will be able to deliver 120 horsepower.
On the diesel side you will get the 1.6 liter turbo which will be available with 95, 110 and d136 horsepower. Depending on the engine choice, the 2017 Hyundai i30 Wagon will come either with a manual or a seven speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
