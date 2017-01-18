2017 Hyundai i30 UK pricing announced

Hyundai is ready to return on full throttle inside the compact segment with its new generation i30, unveiled for the first time last fall during Paris Motor Show.





The new Golf-killer will go on sale in the UK on 1st March. Prices will start from £16,995 for the i30 S 1.0 T-GDi 120PS 6 speed manual, which offers 15” alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, DAB radio with USB and aux connections, Bluetooth with steering wheel controls, electric front and rear windows and driver seat height adjustment.





From £18,695, the i30 SE 1.0 T-GDi 120PS Manual builds on S trim level by offering customers additional equipment including 16” alloy wheels, front fog lamps, DAB radio with 5” LCD touchscreen, rear parking assist system, rear view camera and leather steering wheel. SE specification is also available with a 1.6 CRDi 110PS, with 6 speed manual transmission.





The top of the range Premium SE enters the range at £23,495 for the 1.4 T-GDi 140PS Manual, adding panoramic sunroof, leather seat facings and a heated steering wheel to the Premium specification. Premium SE is also available with the 6 speed manual, 7 speed DCT transmission, with either the 1.4 T-GDi 140PS or 1.6 CRDi 110PS.





The new i30 is available in a choice of 11 colours, with a new colour Engine Red joining Polar White as solid finish, no cost options. Stargazing Blue, Demitasse Brown, Intense Copper, Fiery Red, Platinum Silver, Micron Gray, Phantom Black, Ara Blue and White Sand are all metallic or pearl paint finishes, a £585 option.





To keep everyone safe, the new i30 comes with Lane Departure Warning System, Forward Collision Warning System, Lane Keep Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking and Hill Start Assist Control featuring on all models. Standard technology and connectivity equipment also features DAB and Bluetooth regardless of trim level.









