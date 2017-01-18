2017 Hyundai i30 UK pricing announced
18 January 2017
Hyundai is ready to return on full throttle inside the compact segment with its new generation i30, unveiled for the first time last fall during Paris Motor Show.
The new Golf-killer will go on sale in the UK on 1st March. Prices will start from £16,995 for the i30 S 1.0 T-GDi 120PS 6 speed manual, which offers 15” alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, DAB radio with USB and aux connections, Bluetooth with steering wheel controls, electric front and rear windows and driver seat height adjustment.
From £18,695, the i30 SE 1.0 T-GDi 120PS Manual builds on S trim level by offering customers additional equipment including 16” alloy wheels, front fog lamps, DAB radio with 5” LCD touchscreen, rear parking assist system, rear view camera and leather steering wheel. SE specification is also available with a 1.6 CRDi 110PS, with 6 speed manual transmission.
The top of the range Premium SE enters the range at £23,495 for the 1.4 T-GDi 140PS Manual, adding panoramic sunroof, leather seat facings and a heated steering wheel to the Premium specification. Premium SE is also available with the 6 speed manual, 7 speed DCT transmission, with either the 1.4 T-GDi 140PS or 1.6 CRDi 110PS.
The new i30 is available in a choice of 11 colours, with a new colour Engine Red joining Polar White as solid finish, no cost options. Stargazing Blue, Demitasse Brown, Intense Copper, Fiery Red, Platinum Silver, Micron Gray, Phantom Black, Ara Blue and White Sand are all metallic or pearl paint finishes, a £585 option.
To keep everyone safe, the new i30 comes with Lane Departure Warning System, Forward Collision Warning System, Lane Keep Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking and Hill Start Assist Control featuring on all models. Standard technology and connectivity equipment also features DAB and Bluetooth regardless of trim level.
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept launched in Detroit
Nissan stunned everyone in Detroit with the introduction of a new concept, created to signal the future direction of the company's sedan design direction ...
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Another record year for Rolls Royce in 2016
Considering that every Rolls Royce model is very expensive, charging over 300.000 euros for the least expensive model, you would think that sales are ...
Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
2018 Toyota Camry Nascar introduced in Detroit
After we saw the new generation Camry unveiled in NAIAS Detroit, Toyota introduces the 2018 NASCAR Toyota Camry race car also at the North American International ...
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
