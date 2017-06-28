2017 Hyundai i30 Tourer Uk prices announced
28 June 2017 16:50:51
Uk families looking for a spacious compact car will have a new option in the segment starting this summer. Hyundai is launching the estate version of its popular i30 hatchback.
As its five door brother, the new Hyundai i30 Tourer offers a high level of standard safety equipment, with Lane Departure Warning System, Forward Collision Warning System, Lane Keep Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking and Hill Start Assist Control featuring on all models. Standard technology and connectivity equipment also feature with all New Generation i30 Tourers benefitting from DAB and Bluetooth regardless of trim level.
In terms of space, the Tourer offers considerable luggage space, with a competitive in class size of 602 litres (VDA) with the rear seats in place, and 1650 litres (VDA) with the rear seats lowered.
Prices will start from £17,495 for the i30 Tourer S 1.0 T-GDi 120PS 6 speed manual, which offers 15” alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, DAB radio with USB and aux connections, Bluetooth with steering wheel controls, electric front and rear windows and driver seat height adjustment. Tourer specific standard equipment also includes a Cargo Screen and Safety Barrier Net.
From £19,355, the i30 Tourer SE 1.0 T-GDi 120PS Manual builds on S trim level by offering customers additional equipment including 16” alloy wheels, front fog lamps, DAB radio with 5” LCD touchscreen, rear parking assist system, rear view camera and leather steering wheel. Externally, SE specification also includes Roof Rails and a Chrome Belt Line. In addition to the 1.0 T-GDi, SE specification also offers the 1.6 CRDi 110PS engine, with 6 speed manual transmission, or the 1.6 CRDi 136PS engine with Dual Clutch transmission.
The new i30 Tourer is available in a choice of 10 colours, with Engine Red and Polar White as solid finish, no cost options. Stargazing Blue, Intense Copper, Fiery Red, Platinum Silver, Micron Grey, Phantom Black, Ara Blue and White Sand are all metallic or pearl paint finishes and available for an additional. All specifications have a standard Black interior, with Slate Grey available as a no cost option on Premium SE models.
2017 Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet UK pricing announced
Along the new Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer introduced another model on the UK market. It is right in time for summer: ...
Skoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Dacia Duster becomes emergency vehicle in UK
Seen as one very suitable vehicle for off-road expeditions, the Dacia Duster is preferred in UK for its low price. In order to promote the vehicle even ...
DS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric cars
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
Best May in the history of Skoda
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...
Lexus Skyjet first spot shows us the car of year 2740
When they don't launch new cars, manufacturers dream. And they dream far, far away, in a world that may or may not exist. This is Lexus, who imagined ...
New Ingenium engine - 2.0 petrol 300 horsepower
Jaguar has launched a new Ingenium engine. We are talking about a new 2.0 liter petrol unit that can deliver 300 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque. ...
This is the new BMW M4 GT4
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
2018 Dacia Duster - First spy video
The second generation Dacia Duster will be unveiled on 22 June. Until than we have had the chance to see the Romanian SUV during some tests in Spain. ...
