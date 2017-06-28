2017 Hyundai i30 Tourer Uk prices announced

Uk families looking for a spacious compact car will have a new option in the segment starting this summer. Hyundai is launching the estate version of its popular i30 hatchback.





As its five door brother, the new Hyundai i30 Tourer offers a high level of standard safety equipment, with Lane Departure Warning System, Forward Collision Warning System, Lane Keep Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking and Hill Start Assist Control featuring on all models. Standard technology and connectivity equipment also feature with all New Generation i30 Tourers benefitting from DAB and Bluetooth regardless of trim level.





In terms of space, the Tourer offers considerable luggage space, with a competitive in class size of 602 litres (VDA) with the rear seats in place, and 1650 litres (VDA) with the rear seats lowered.





Prices will start from £17,495 for the i30 Tourer S 1.0 T-GDi 120PS 6 speed manual, which offers 15” alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, DAB radio with USB and aux connections, Bluetooth with steering wheel controls, electric front and rear windows and driver seat height adjustment. Tourer specific standard equipment also includes a Cargo Screen and Safety Barrier Net.





From £19,355, the i30 Tourer SE 1.0 T-GDi 120PS Manual builds on S trim level by offering customers additional equipment including 16” alloy wheels, front fog lamps, DAB radio with 5” LCD touchscreen, rear parking assist system, rear view camera and leather steering wheel. Externally, SE specification also includes Roof Rails and a Chrome Belt Line. In addition to the 1.0 T-GDi, SE specification also offers the 1.6 CRDi 110PS engine, with 6 speed manual transmission, or the 1.6 CRDi 136PS engine with Dual Clutch transmission.





The new i30 Tourer is available in a choice of 10 colours, with Engine Red and Polar White as solid finish, no cost options. Stargazing Blue, Intense Copper, Fiery Red, Platinum Silver, Micron Grey, Phantom Black, Ara Blue and White Sand are all metallic or pearl paint finishes and available for an additional. All specifications have a standard Black interior, with Slate Grey available as a no cost option on Premium SE models.









