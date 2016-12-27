2017 Honda CR-V pricing and details
27 December 2016 16:54:55
The fifth generation of one of the most popular SUV's sold in the US, the 2017 Honda CR-V can now be ordered at a starting price of $24,045.
The top-selling EX trim includes the new 1.5-liter, 190 horsepower turbocharged engine, boasting EPA fuel economy ratings of 28/34/30 mpg city/highway/combined, along with a comprehensive selection of premium features.
EX trim also brings standard the Honda Sensing suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies, 18-inch alloy wheels (+1 in.), auto headlights, heated side mirrors, push-button start and dual-zone climate control.
Now offered as standard equipment on EX and higher trims the safety pack includes for the first time on CR-V both Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow (LSF). Additional new available driver-assistive features include Rear Cross Traffic Monitor, blind spot information System (BSI), Auto High-Beam (AHB) and all-new Driver Attention Monitor.
Honda customers have purchased nearly 4 million CR-Vs in the U.S., making it the best-selling SUV in America over the past 20 years. More than 2 million CR-Vs have been built in North America. All new CR-Vs for North America will be manufactured at Honda plants in East Liberty, Ohio; Greensburg, Indiana; and Alliston, Ontario, Canada, using local and globally sourced parts.
