2017 Honda Civic Type R - UK price

Honda has revealed the UK price for the new Honda Civic Type R. Built in Britain at the Swindon factory, the new hot hatch was showcased during the Geneva Motor Show in March. The entry-level version of the new Honda Civic Type R has a starting price of 40,172 GBP. If you are looking for the GT level you will have to pay some extra 2,000 GBP.





For that extra money, Honda will offer dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless charging, upgraded sound system, and LED front fog lights. The GT version also comes with Honda Connect with Garmin Navigation as well as auto-dimming rearview mirror and cross traffic monitor.





Under the hood of the 2017 Honda Civic Type R is a turbocharged 2.0 liter petrol unit that can deliver 306 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque. The engine is matted to a six speed manual transmission. More than that, the new 2017 Honda Civic Type R has become the fastest 2WD production car on Nurburgring. On 3 April 2017, a development car lapped the world-famous circuit in 7 minutes 43.8 seconds.





The lap time was achieved during the final phase of the model’s testing regime, on a dry track with an optimum ambient temperature for the best tyre and powertrain performance. The new time represents an improvement of nearly seven seconds compared to the model’s predecessor.





