2017 Honda Civic Type R is here

Honda has officially unveiled the 2017 Honda Civic Type R. The new model comes with a unique exterior and with better performances.





Under the hood of the 2017 Honda Civic Type R is a 2.0 liter turbo engine that deliver 320 horsepower, with 10 horsepower more than the previous generation.

The torque is clocked at 400 Nm and the engine resources are sent to the front wheels via a six speed manual transmission. Unfortunately, Honda didn't revealed the other performances.





The new 2017 Honda Civic Type R will also be shipped in the US for the first time in the history. It will be built in UK in Swindon. According to Honda, the production will start soon.





Source: Honda